South Carolina Snake Handler Fights For Survival After Venomous Bite

A South Carolina man is reportedly fighting for his life after being bitten by one of the most venomous snakes in the world late last week.

Jeff Liebowitz, a teacher at South Florence High School, was transported to the intensive care unit at McLeod hospital after being bitten by an Inland Taipan in the early morning hours on Friday (September 6, 2024). The Inland Taipan – Oxyuranus microlepidotus – is a deadly species of snake found in central Australia.

What was one of these snakes doing at a residence located in a home just north of Florence, S.C.?

That’s a question local authorities – and state wildlife experts – are hoping to answer.

Multiple updates have been posted to social media regarding Liebowitz’s status, although as of this writing we have been unable to confirm his condition.

According to one toxicology expert, being bitten by an Inland Taipan is “a worst-case scenario” due to its “unique predatory ecology” and its “incredibly toxic venom.”

“Taipan envenomations are incredibly dangerous and just about the worst thing to be bitten by,” wrote Bryan Fry, a toxicology professor who has been following the Liebowitz saga. “That is because taipans are specialists upon very dangerous prey animals such as long-haired rats. Mammals quite capable of severely injuring or even killing a snake predator. So they have evolved strategies to absolutely nuke their very dangerous prey. Giving it no chance of retaliating.”

According to Fry, Liebowitz might survive the initial bite but still sustain permanent nerve damage that is “irreversible by the antivenom.”

“Even after the toxins have been removed by the antivenom, the damage is done,” he wrote, adding that bite victims could “take weeks, months, or years to recover. If at all.”

“Some taipan victims have permanent nerve damage, with resulting neuromuscular issues such as walking problems,” Fry added.

Liebowitz was on social media pleading for anti-venom for the snake in the aftermath of being bitten.

“Anyone who has anti-venom for an Inland Taipan or knows someone who does please call McLeod Hospital in Florence South Carolina,” he wrote in one update on a Facebook page he administers.

Liebowitz posted a video of him handling an Inland Taipan just hours before he was bitten.

“I can control his turn,” Liebowitz said on the video. “There’s no need to be so scared of him.”

Liebowitz’s plight has prompted intense debate among those who handle dangerous reptiles, with many criticizing him for failing to follow basic safety protocols including storing the animals properly and keeping the correct antivenom on hand.

A Kentucky zookeeper refused to send Liebowitz antivenom from her facility’s supply, arguing it was there to protect her workers.

An investigation into the circumstances of Liebowitz’s bite is being conducted by the Florence, S.C. police department with support from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). According to reporter Jordan White of WBTW TV-13 (CBS – Florence/ Myrtle Beach), fourteen venomous snakes were removed from Liebowitz’s home – including one Inland Taipan.

The Inland Taipan snake believed to have bitten Florence, S.C. resident Jeff Liebowitz on Friday, September 6, 2024. (Venomous Snakes Classifieds/Facebook)

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

