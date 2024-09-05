How’s That EV Market Looking Now, South Carolina?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Just last week, one of our frequent guest columnists penned an insightful piece on the risks associated with “EV corporate cronyism,” or crony capitalist incentive deals linked to electric vehicle manufacturers.

In her column, Diane Hardy noted that “given how the EV industry is so heavily subsidized, we may see many more busts than booms” related to this industry.

That’s concerning given how heavily South Carolina’s uniparty establishment has invested in EVs and related technology – including $1.3 billion worth of subsidies for a Scout Motors facility in Blythewood, S.C.

This week, Chinese-owned Volvo announced it was backing off of its ambitious 2021 promise to manufacture and sell only electric vehicles by the year 2030. In discussing its “strategic adjustments to its electrification ambitions,” the company placed the blame for its backtrack on “slower than expected rollout of charging infrastructure, withdrawal of government incentives in some markets and additional uncertainties created by recent tariffs on EVs in various markets.”

That’s a reference to tariffs on Chinese-made EVs – including Volvos – that have been imposed by the United States, Canada and the European Union (EU).

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Volvo’s release also called for “stronger and more stable government policies to support the transition to electrification.” In other words, the company wants more market-distorting subsidies. More stringent emissions regulations aimed at compelling EV purchases – especially by fleet operators.

In short, more corporate cronyism.

Volvo’s announcement came one week after Polestar – which is jointly owned by Volvo and its Chinese parent company – announced an operating loss of $242.3 million during the second quarter of 2024 based on sharply declining revenues.

Volvo also followed Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and others in scaling back its EV promises, which are based on slowing sales growth. According to EV Volumes, sales of electric vehicles are expected to top 16.5 million units this year – up 16 percent from 2023. The vast majority of those sales – 10 million units – will be made in China. North American sales are projected at 2 million units. Two-thirds of the EV sales are plug-in hybrids, incidentally, i.e. vehicles which consume fuel and feature an internal combustion engine. Only a third of EVs are fully electric.

While the market is still growing, this year’s expansion would be the slowest in five years – well below growth seen in 2020 ( 43 percent ), 2021 ( 109 percent ), 2022 ( 55 percent ) and 2023 ( 35 percent ).

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

