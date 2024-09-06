Ex-Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Guilty of Assault, Misconduct

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After less than two hours of deliberation, former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Deputy Johnathan Goldsmith was found guilty of Second Degree Assault and Battery and one count of Misconduct in Office for permanently disfiguring Tony Sims on October 15, 2020.

“I, frankly, have never seen anybody that took the beating that Mr. Sims took,” said S.C. Circuit Court Judge Robert Hood ahead of sentencing. “A man was handcuffed and partially inside of a car and was tased and pepper sprayed after he was clearly knocked unconscious.”

***

DAY FOUR | The Trial Of Johnathan Goldsmith



After less than two hours of deliberation, former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Johnathan Goldsmith was found guilty of Second Degree Assault and Battery and one count of Misconduct in Office for permanently disfiguring Tony… pic.twitter.com/ZXbTGKGhUy — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) September 6, 2024

***

Despite Sims requesting his attacker receive the maximum sentence of 13 years incarcerated, Judge Hood committed Goldmith to the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDOC) for one concurrent year—with one day ’s credit for time served in January of 2021.

“He’s honorably served his country… three times,” said Goldsmith’s attorney during sentencing. “He served so well that the sheriff decided to hire him. Virtually every law enforcement officer in this courtroom has walked up to him and offered him support.”

Despite the aforementioned support, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan escorted Goldsmith from the courtroom without handcuffs.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

