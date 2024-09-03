Criminal Trial Begins for Ex-Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The trial against a discharged U.S. Army soldier and former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputy has commenced in Camden, South Carolina.

As of publishing, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith stands accused of second degree assault and battery and two counts of misconduct in office related to the apprehension of Tony Sims on October 15, 2020. While the deputy was terminated for reasons involving misconduct 29 days later, he was arrested by agents of the S.C. Enforcement Division (SLED) on January 13, 2021.

Both Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan and Goldsmith were thereupon sued — resulting in a $1.5 million settlement followed by three additional lawsuits alleging assaults and constitutional violations. On February 6, 2023, Goldsmith was charged with third degree assault and battery for an unrelated incident recorded in May 2020, according to SLED.

Represented by attorney George McElveen, the former deputy pleaded not guilty to assaulting Sims on October 15, 2020. Now three years after the bloody incident was recorded on his body-worn camera (BWC), Sims and KCSO personnel are expected to testify before S.C. Circuit Court Judge Robert Hood.

Stay tuned for more coverage of these proceedings.

