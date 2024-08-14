Mica Miller Saga: More 9-1-1 Calls Released

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Emergency 9-1-1 calls from John-Paul Miller detailed his interactions with South Carolina authorities before and after the death of his estranged wife – Mica Francis Miller – on April 27, 2024.

As first reported by our media outlet, Mica’s body was found at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness straddling this scenic blackwater river, which is part of the Yadkin-Pee Dee basin. Mica traveled to this remote location from Myrtle Beach, S.C. earlier that day, and her body was discovered by police in a swampy area located approximately forty meters away from where shell casings and her belongings were recovered.

Mica’s death was officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, but the bizarre manner in which her husband announced her passing – and subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse against him leveled in multiple court filings – put John-Paul Miller squarely in the public’s crosshairs.

Mica Miller died less than two weeks after filing for divorce from her estranged husband – and less than 48 hours after he was served with divorce papers.

Hers was not the only suspicious death tied to this saga, either.

Miller – the pastor and founder of Solid Rock Ministries in Myrtle Beach, S.C. – allegedly engaged “coercive control” measures against his wife, stalking and harassing her in a manner Mica’s friends and family believe ultimately led to her demise.

According to one of the 9-1-1 calls, though, Miller insisted he was the victim of harassing behavior. One month before Mica’s death, on March 27, 2024, John-Paul contacted officers of the Myrtle Beach police department to report that he was “being harassed on social media” and via text.

“It’s my wife and her family – or soon to be ex-wife,” he said.

On April 30, 2024 – three days after she died – Miller called police and asked them to assist him in entering the apartment where Mica was staying since separating from him.

“She passed away a few days ago and some of her belongings are in an apartment… and the lady who owns the apartment won’t let me get that stuff,” Miller asked the dispatcher. “Is there any way I can have a police officer meet me there so I can get a few of her belongings?”

When asked why there was an issue with him retrieving the items, the pastor had a point blank reply.

“She just doesn’t like me,” he said.

In another bizarre 9-1-1 call released in response to our FOIA request, an employee of Solid Rock Church called the Myrtle Beach Police on February 23, 2024 to report that three individuals believed to be members of Mica’s family were allegedly trespassing on church property.

The alleged trespassers were not named in the call, but can be heard in the background of the recording.

FITSNews continues to investigate the many tangled threads surrounding Mica’s story. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to research@fitsnews.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters’. Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

