Scrambled Justice? Murdaugh ‘Egg Juror’ Book Cracks Open Alleged Conspiracy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Following a year-and-a-half of silence, Juror 785 from the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ trial – a.k.a. the “Egg Juror” – is preparing to tell her side of the story in a new book detailing her last-minute dismissal from South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century’ last spring.

And discussing the forces she believes were instrumental in her removal…

In addition to pleading guilty of fraud and theft, 55-year-old Alex Murdaugh– the once untouchable scion of one of South Carolina’s most prominent and powerful legal and political dynasties – was determined by a Colleton County jury to have savagely murdered his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on the evening of June 7, 2021 at Moselle, the family’s hunting property near Islandton, S.C.

Those convictions nearly didn’t happen, though.

Juror 785 – who did not believe Murdaugh was guilty – was removed from the panel by S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman just hours before the verdicts were handed down.

That decision proved decisive…

***

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“She was dug in,” a source familiar with the deliberations told me at the time. “She said he was ‘not guilty’ and there was nothing anyone could do to change her mind.”

“She would have hung the jury,” another source confirmed.

Newman removed the egg juror for allegedly having improper conversations with three individuals about the case. The juror then allegedly lied to Newman about these communications, which were in violation of his orders not to discuss the case with anyone.

While Newman claimed removing the egg juror was necessary “to protect the integrity of the process,” he praised her as she was dismissed.

“You have been by all accounts a great juror,” Newman said, describing her as “attentive to the case.”

Newman said he was “not suggesting you intentionally did anything wrong” – and thanked her for her service.

As she was preparing to leave the packed courtroom, Newman asked the juror whether she had anything remaining in the jury room.

“A dozen eggs,” she replied.

(Click to View)

(FITSTube)

“A dozen eggs?” Newman responded, smiling.

“You want to leave the eggs or take the eggs?” the judge asked the juror, who indicated her desire to take them.

“Mister bailiff: Can you retrieve from the jury room her dozen eggs?” Newman said.

Newman’s decision to boot the egg juror was based on a mid-trial investigation conducted by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – the same agency which investigated the ‘Murdaugh Murders.’ Our media outlet’s founding editor has previously questioned the impartiality of such an inquiry – as well as the impartiality of those who are currently tasked with prosecuting former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill of tampering with the Murdaugh jury. He has also questioned why the state of South Carolina is refusing to release records from its investigation of the egg juror.

According to Murdaugh’s attorneys, Hill’s tampering “included conspiring to have the egg juror removed from the panel.”

With whom did Hill conspire, though?

According to our sources, the forthcoming book will name names…

***

RELATED | CONTROVERSIAL RECORDS REMAIN SEALED

***

Entitled Because Enough is Enough, the egg juror’s book is slated for release on August 27, 2024. It promises a revealing look behind the scenes from the perspective of the lone juror who could have hung or swayed the jury’s decision. It could also provide fresh insight on the jury tampering allegations against Hill as Juror 785 was not allowed to give testimony at a recent hearing on whether Murdaugh should receive a new trial.

Co-authored by Crime and Cask – who previously published a book entitled Defending Murdaugh – the book will also address the international ridicule Juror 785 has received related to her nickname.

Some viewed the moniker as a memorable moment of levity in a long, often monotonous trial. However, for that one juror it was much more personal – and far more raw and rotten.

Not only has this dismissed juror been ridiculed, her character has been battered and her credibility has been poached in court filings debating the allegations of jury tampering against Hill.

All the while she remained silent… until now.

“Doing the right thing isn’t easy,” Juror 785 told FITSNews. “No one can fully understand the trauma, isolation, and anger you go through. To say unjust is too little – so much deception. I hope everyone who reads this book can benefit from my insight.”

The book is expected to offer a detailed refutation of the guilty verdict as well as an unprecedented glimpse into what she says was really happening in the jury room.

For more information, check out the book’s Facebook page. Also, readers can pre-order a signed copy here.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters’. Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

