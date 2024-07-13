Shots Fired At Donald Trump

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Shots were fired at former U.S. president Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.

Video of the shooting showed Trump grabbing at his neck and falling to the ground prior to being covered by agents of the U.S. Secret Service.

There is no immediate word as to whether the president was hit or what his condition may be, however the 2024 GOP nominee rose to his feet and raised his fist to the crowd in the aftermath of the incident.

“Fight!” Trump mouthed as he was ushered from the stage. “Fight! Fight!”

Trump received assistance from Secret Service agents as he was escorted from the stage in the aftermath of the shooting.

***

Someone appears to have shot a gun at Donald Trump. Unclear whether he was actually hit. Someone yells “shooter down.” pic.twitter.com/80zfDL2Rqv — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) July 13, 2024

***

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.