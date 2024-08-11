Hurricane Alley Is Churning

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As South Carolina’s rivers continue to flush out the torrential rainfall accompanying Tropical Storm Debby, forecasters are closing tracking the next system to threaten the continental United States.

The bad news? The tropical wave we reported on last week is on the cusp of becoming a depression – meaning it’s only a matter of time before it becomes the fifth named storm of the 2024 hurricane season (likely Ernesto).

“Showers and thunderstorms continue to show some signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located a little less than 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles,” the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted. “Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or two while the system approaches and then moves near or over the Leeward Islands.”

Forecasters are giving the system an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance of doing so over the coming week.

As for its projected path, “the system could approach portions of the Greater Antilles by the middle of the week,” according to the NHC – referring to the larger islands of the Caribbean including Cuba, Hispaniola, Puerto Rico and Jamaica.

The good news?

Current projections from the Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) – a.k.a. the EURO model – both show the storm making a hard right turn prior to approaching the United States.

Take a look at the models courtesy of Florida-based weather expert Mike Boylan…

(Mike’s Weather Page)

Assuming that track holds, South Carolina – and the entire eastern seaboard – would likely avoid any significant impact from the storm.

As we’ve previously reported, forecasters have projected an extremely busy year in the Atlantic basin, calling for a “blockbuster” and “super-charged” 2024 hurricane season complete with anywhere between 17 and 24 named storms – including anywhere from eight to thirteen hurricanes and four to seven major hurricanes. Most seasons have fourteen named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The “blockbuster” forecast was reaffirmed just last week, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) releasing its “mid-season hurricane outlook update” on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience up to speed on the latest important developments in the tropics – especially as we approach the peak of the 2024 season.

