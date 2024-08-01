Olympic Boxing Abomination: The End Of Fairness

Woke orthodoxy is degrading (and now abusing) women on the global stage …

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two years ago, I penned a column on the inherent unfairness associated with allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports.

“The integrity of intercollegiate and high school athletics is under attack as biological males have been allowed to compete in female sports in the name of advancing ‘acceptance’ and ‘inclusivity,’” I noted at the time. “The result of this expanded ‘tolerance?’ Fundamental unfairness and discrimination against biological women … literally, a deprivation of their liberties.”

This attack on women’s rights took center stage in March of 2022 when the über-liberal National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) celebrated University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas – a biological male – “winning” the 500-yard freestyle national championship.

As a male swimmer, Thomas ranked No. 462 nationally. After deciding to identify as a female? “She” became a national champion.

How is that fair? Or in any way synonymous with “equality?” Or women’s rights?

It isn’t … on any of the above counts.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“The hill I will die on every time is this absurd notion that inherent unfairness can somehow promote equality,” I wrote at the time. “That aspirational inclusion can somehow justify actual exclusion. And that those who refuse to fall in line with this insane new orthodoxy are somehow morally inferior to those attempting to foist it upon us and our children.”

Attempts to mainstream this perverse orthodoxy are at the heart of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ ongoing bastardization of Title IX, the 1972 federal statute which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex at any academic institution or within any education program which receives federal funding.

Biden and Harris are trying to amend Title IX to make sex equivalent to gender identity, which in addition to allowing biological men to compete against women in sports would open up women’s bathrooms, locker rooms and showers to men – while also forcing their competitors to acknowledge their preferred pronouns.

My media outlet reported on the latest in this battle just yesterday …

***

RELATED | ALABAMA RULING UPENDS TITLE IX DEBATE

***

As this fight is unfolding in federal courts across America, on the other side of the ocean we witnessed another example of this perverse orthodoxy at work.

And no, I’m not referring to the absolute disgrace of a display that took place last week when organizers of the games of the XXXIII Olympiad mocked Christianity during their opening ceremonies.

Early Thursday, Italian female boxer Angela Carini withdrew from her fight with biological male Imane Khelif of Algeria after just forty-six seconds.

Carini – who absorbed two powerful punches to the head – held up her arm and abandoned the match.

“None giusto,” she could be seen saying on camera after withdrawing.

Translated, “it’s not fair.“

“I have never been hit so hard in my life,” Carini said after the match. “(It was) impossible to continue.”

Seriously, just watch …

***

This is the punch that finished the match. Disgraceful scenes. pic.twitter.com/06ObJ3cSxT — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

***

Khelif was barred from participating in the international Boxing Association (IBA)’s 2023 world championships after testing revealed she was a biological male. The IBA also disqualified a Taiwanese biological male boxer, Lin Yu-Ting, who – like Khelif – identifies as a female.

Inexplicably, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed both to participate in the Paris games as females.

“This decision, made after a meticulous review, was extremely important and necessary to uphold the level of fairness and utmost integrity of the competition,” the IBA said in a statement released this week. “The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety.”

Indeed …

All the IOC had to say on the matter?

“Everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules,” an Olympics spokesman told reporters. “They are women in their passports.”

Maybe in their passports … but not in the ring.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines – who endured discrimination during her career – has emerged as one of the leading advocates for the defense of women’s rights and the integrity of competition. She wasted little time in linking the assault on Carini with the push by Biden and Harris to redefine Title IX.

“This happens the SAME DAY the Biden-Harris administration’s Title IX rewrite goes into effect,” Gaines wrote on X. “THIS is exactly what it allows for and celebrates. Don’t be surprised or ask ‘how did we get here?’ when this continues to happen at an exponential rate.”

Exactly. Hence my headline from two years ago: “This. Must. Stop.“

BANNER VIA: GETTY IMAGES

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

