Prioleau Alexander: Just Like Clockwork

by PRIOLEAU ALEXANDER

The fake polls have vice president Kamala Harris leading former president Donald Trump, and the usual suspects are giddy.

The adoration comes in the wake of Harris delivering her first ‘Big Girl’ speech, which by all reports was not a King-Kongian-sized flop. This, of course, is deliriously exciting, because every speech she’s given in the past three years has been an Godzillian-sized disaster — and dutifully censored by the DNC employees in the legacy media.

Consider that just two weeks ago, the media and elected Democrats were threatening to hold their breath until every liberal agreed former president, errr, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was sharp as a tack. They were lying, we knew they were lying, they knew we knew they were lying – but they lied anyway. Biden, they swore, was the only man in the DNC qualified to lead America forward … into the great reset.

Huh. Seems they didn’t mourn the passing Lunchpail Joe too long. In the first-ever speech where Kamala didn’t screw the pooch, here are some of the responses:

MSNBC pundit Donny Deutsch said. “There was a twinkle in her eye. There was a kick in her step that, you know, when you’re vice president … you’re not loose.”

Huh?

He continued, “And I was blown away. I was, like, I kind of fell in love with her. I thought she was smart, engaging. She’s funny, feisty, twinkle in your eye, punch you in the gut. I mean, everything you kind of want. And I just thought it was a great, great opening act.“

I haven’t read something that retardedly fawning since former Hardball host Chris Matthews said that Barack Obama caused a shiver to run down his leg.

“The Bulwark” podcast host Tim Miller, said, “Bear with me, I’m jumping out of my seat over here watching this. People have been thirsting for this.”

Is he jumping out of his seat because she was actually able to stand up and string a few sentences together — instead of clinging to the podium for dear life, drooling a few words, and wandering off looking for some soft serve ice cream?

His guest, MSNBC’s Maya Wiley followed by saying, “I’m with Tim – Tim, I’m jumping out of my seat higher than you, my brother. I’m just going to say that.”

Really? This is the kind of conversation two parents have when their toddler drops his first deuce into a plastic potty-trainer – not one about a grown-ass woman who gave a decent speech.

Maya Wiley went on to say she was “tearing up” during a portion of Harris’ speech when she discussed her relationship with Biden.

“These aren’t people who just show up for the public to put on a show,” she said. “This is what you see behind closed doors. This is not just graciousness for political expediency. This is graciousness because grace is something that matters deeply to these two leaders.”

At the risk of pointing out something that would be obvious to Helen Keller, this wasn’t said behind closed doors. We literally heard it because Kamala “showed up in public to put on a show.”

Holy Moses — where do they find people this unprofessional? These people make Ron Burgundy look like Edward R. Murrow.

Nancy Pelosi also got in on the gushing praise, and between chugs of her chardonnay-filled Yeti croaked, “Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute.”

Is this, uh … the same Kamala who came in last in the 2020 DNC primary? Who failed to garner a single delegate?

The speech isn’t the only thing the media is gushing about. DNC typist Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons penned a piece for MSNBC fawning over Kamala’s devotion to her faith, writing, “Donald Trump brandishes a performative rendition of the Christian faith as a political prop to advance authoritarian theocracy, while (Harris) practices the Christian faith she was raised in.”

Hmm. I think Trump was raised without a religious rudder and is probably agnostic, but I do know Kamala was raised in a Baptist church. Perhaps I’m just confused—me being an Anglican and all—but I’m pretty sure Baptists aren’t big fans of abortion. Maybe she got a special dispensation, like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Stephen Colbert?

One small speedbump, however, does beg the question, “Is all well down in Kamalaville?”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday, “vice president Kamala Harris is off to a great start with her promise to pursue the presidential nomination in a manner consistent with the grassroots and transparent process set forth by the Democratic National Committee.”

Then … they failed to endorse her.

Until they panicked and did endorse her.

Oddly enough, the undisputed heavyweight of all things swamp, Barack Obama, hasn’t endorsed her.

Why? What does Obama want? Why isn’t he endorsing Kamala? Is it possible Obama has another candidate in mind? One who’s not a mouth-breathing window licker? One he can control, because they sleep under the same roof each night?

If that’s the case, Obama had best get busy weaving his web of treachery, because an entire brain trust of high school educated people who play dress-up and make-believe are down with the Special K: George (Et tu?) Clooney, John Stewart, Katy Perry, Robert DeNiro, Barbra Streisand, Luke Skywalker, Jamie Lee Curtis, and that Asian dude from Star Trek … they’re all in.

I mean, think of the combined education in this think tank! The value it seems like they’ve added to the world! The businessmen they’ve portrayed! The scientific discoveries they made standing in front of a green screen! The brilliant way they deliver words someone else wrote!

Things are getting curiouser and curiouser.

In the end, however, her brilliant delivery of speeches may just be what leads her through the front door of the White House. After all, it’s her oral skills that got her here, so why give up on a winning formula?

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

