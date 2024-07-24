RNC Drama: ‘Ditched’ South Carolina Delegates Prevailed Over SCGOP

“Every time there is an America First victory … the political establishment immediately meets in secret and finds a way to reverse the will of the people.”

Back in April, our media outlet reported on a trio of elected delegates to the 2024 Republican National Convention who were purportedly booted from their positions by the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP).

The delegates – Keith Blandford and Olga Blandford of Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Lauren Martel of Beaufort, S.C. – were unanimously removed by the SCGOP’s rules committee on April 26, 2024 for making campaign contributions “in opposition to our party’s efforts to re-take the White House.”

The committee’s unanimous decision to vacate the three delegate posts was upheld by SCGOP chairman Drew McKissick.

“I completely concur with the unanimous opinions of the committee,” McKissick wrote in an email to party leaders.

What happened?

According to the party, Martel and the Blandfords contributed $500 apiece to the campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on June 26, 2023. At that time, Kennedy was still campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination. He would later abandon his Democratic bid and seek the presidency as an independent.

SCGOP officials claimed the Kennedy contributions violated a rule which states that “any officer, delegate or alternate who publicly endorses or financially supports a candidate for partisan office other than a duly nominated Republican candidate, unless there is no Republican nominee in the relevant race, shall immediately vacate their Republican Party office.”

“It should go without saying that one cannot hold an elected office in the SCGOP and contribute to a Democrat presidential campaign,” SCGOP rules committee chairman Tony Denny noted.

Lauren Martel at the 2024 GOP National Convention. (Provided)

Martel pushed back aggressively, arguing that former president Donald Trump had yet to be nominated at the time the contributions were made. She accused the GOP of “a gross misapplication” of its rules – and vowed to remain a national delegate.

“I am not going to step down,” she wrote in a letter to party officials.” I am a duly elected state and national delegate and I plan to attend the national convention in July 2024.”

Olga Blandford slammed the decision as well, saying the SCGOP establishment had “treated me and my family with great disrespect since I joined (the party) in 2021.”

“We have been called names, thrown out of meetings, dismissed and silenced,” Blandford said at the time, referring to the committee’s effort to boot her and her husband from the delegation as “another dirty move.”

Martel and the Blandfords ultimately won the day, though.

The trio not only made it to Milwaukee, but they were “officially seated by the RNC despite (the) SCGOP wrongfully trying to manipulate national delegates,” according to Martel.

Indeed, Martel and Keith Blandford were listed as official delegates to the convention (.pdf) – representing the Palmetto State’s first congressional district. Olga Blandford was listed as an alternate for the first district. All fifty delegates from South Carolina were pledged to Trump on the basis of his blowout win over the state’s former governor, Nikki Haley, back in February.

So … is all well that ended well?

“Justice prevailed in South Carolina by the RNC decision,” Martel told us. “(But) the work is not done. In fact, it was a clarion call to be more vigilant.”

Martel added the “business as usual” faction of the SCGOP is “not working for the people” – and that the MAGA wing of the party is “fast gaining momentum (and) demanding more competency out of leadership.”

As for Olga Blandford, she told us the dust-up over the delegate spots was “indicative of a nationwide challenge between the people and the permanent political class.”

“Every time there is an America First victory, whether local, county, state, or even national, the political establishment immediately meets in secret and finds a way to reverse the will of the people, either by overturning the election or creating shadow/splinter groups to undermine the authority of those who lawfully won,” Blandford said.

Keith Blandford and his wife, Olga Blandford, with their delegate and alternate medals from the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Facebook)

“The SCGOP disqualified MAGA delegates based on an erroneous interpretation of the rules,” she continued. “We meticulously followed the process and appealed this decision. The SCGOP was non-responsive to the appeal.”

Ultimately, the national party saw it differently than the SCGOP – although Blandford said state “Republican” leaders have yet to acknowledge the RNC’s decision reinstating her, her husband and Martel to their duly elected party posts.

“They have centralized power and removed the significance of precinct-level governance,” Blandford said. “Anyone who opposes and doesn’t go along with the ‘top’ level decisions is kicked out of the ‘party.’ This reminds me of Marxist tactics that I am familiar with from my country of birth, the Soviet Union. The political elite don’t allow people to get involved.”

Martel and the Blandfords are part of a growing anti-establishment wing of the Republican Party in the Palmetto State – although this conservative band of activists is far from unified. In fact, divisions within the anti-establishment factions of the SCGOP were credited with allowing incumbent congressman William Timmons to narrowly escape a credible challenge from S.C. Freedom Caucus chairman Adam Morgan in the state’s fourth congressional district GOP primary last month.

Count on this media outlet to continue tracking skirmishes between the party establishment and its warring factions as the ongoing battle for the heart and soul of the GOP – nationally and at the state level – continues to rage.

