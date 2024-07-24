Letter: Donald Trump And Bryson DeChambeau Hit The Links

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dear Editor,

Could it get any more patriotic than former president Donald Trump teaming up with the current U.S. Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau?

Bryson is a well-known professional golfer (ranked No. 9 in the world) who is coming off of an electric victory at the U.S. Open in Pinehurst, NC. He also has a successful YouTube channel with more than 1.1 million subscribers.

Somewhat misunderstood, Bryson took to YouTube to change his public persona and become more relatable to fans. Perhaps that’s what Trump intends to do with this collaboration as well!

***

Trump handled himself well on the links, even managing to hit it inside of Byron on several occasions. Drinking glass bottled Cokes, blasting Frank Sinatra, and driving the golf cart wherever he damn well pleased – it just doesn’t get any better for entertainment value.

The hour-long clip – which has been viewed more than 5 million times in just over 24 hours – gave a great look at Trump doing something he loves, and you can always judge a person by how they handle themselves on the golf course!

President Trump even managed two natural birdies of his own, which is pretty impressive consider he was teamed up with one of the best golfers on the planet. I’m personally hoping this sets Bryson up for a spot on the Ryder Cup team, and maybe even an appearance by Trump!

***

“I want to thank President Trump for coming on this episode of Break 50!” DeChambeau wrote. “It was an honor to play a round with the former president and raise a ton of money for the Wounded Warrior Project. This was all meant to be about golf, good fun, and supporting a great cause. I’ve also added the Wounded Warrior Project as a fundraiser on this video for those of you who would like to take part in giving back to our nation’s veterans as well!”

Hopefully this will show a different side to Trump that some people would enjoy. Trump has always been a polarizing character, which has caused him consternation in the past. Maybe this will show people he has a softer side? This score can’t help his handicap, as they shot 50 as a team, almost achieving their goal of breaking 50.

They also raised more than $230,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey A. Horton, Jr.

Spartanburg, S.C.

***

FROM THE EDITOR…

Thanks for this letter, Jeffrey. Enjoyed watching the video. Agree with you that it showed a different side of Trump than most are used to seeing.

***

