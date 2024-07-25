SCDPH Tracking West Nile Virus Through Dead Birds

Public involvement in program “bolsters the agency’s monitoring efforts and can help identify West Nile virus before it begins affecting people.”

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH) is encouraging residents to submit certain species of dead birds to the agency for lab testing – which will assist its scientists in tracking the West Nile virus (WNV) across the Palmetto State.

According to a news release from the agency, its dead bird surveillance program helps identify where there’s an increase in West Nile – as a high rate of birds infected with the disease indicates an overall increase of the virus in a certain area.

“The public’s involvement with our dead bird surveillance program bolsters the agency’s monitoring efforts and can help identify West Nile virus before it begins affecting people,” said Chris Evans, the state’s public health entomologist. “This is a unique opportunity for the public to proactively assist (SCDPH) in staying ahead of a potential health risk.”

SCDPH notifies local officials if there’s an increase in WNV in their community – allowing appropriate actions to be taken to reduce the risk of infections in both people and animals. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), WNV is spread primarily through mosquitos that become infected when they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood.

One to two weeks after becoming infected, mosquitos can transmit WNV to people and other animals.

Although SCDPH does not perform mosquito control, it is advised that following mosquito bite prevention and control are important when it comes to reducing human exposures. However, the agency does provide current information that helps individuals, communities and local mosquito control programs – that are managed at the local level – take action to reduce mosquito populations and prevent bites.

SCDPH noted that collecting accurate data of mosquito-borne disease activity relies on adequate numbers of dead birds being submitted. Furthermore, the amount of West Nile cases vary year-to-year, but data collected in 2023 revealed that 43 birds were tested from 18 counties – five of which tested positive for the virus.

Currently, SCDPH is asking residents to submit specific birds best suited for testing – including recently deceased crows, blue jays, house finches, house sparrows and other songbirds that appear not to have been injured or decayed.

These birds are considered more susceptible to West Nile than other species.

In order to safely collect a dead bird, SCDPH provides guidelines to eliminate the risk of exposure …

Use gloves or pick up the bird with doubled, plastic bags. Do not touch a bird, dead or alive, with bare hands.

Keep the bagged bird cool until it can be placed on ice or in a refrigerator. If you can’t deliver the bird carcass to SCDPH within 36 hours of collection, freeze it until you are able to deliver it or have it shipped.

Download and complete a Dead Bird Submission and Reporting Sheet for West Nile Virus and take the sheet and dead bird to a local DPH health clinic during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m. ET, Monday-Friday).

Deceased birds can be reported or submitted to SCDPH at local public health departments through November 30, 2024. More information can be found through SCDPH or by contacting the Vector-Borne Diseases Laboratory at 803-896-3802 or emailing vector@dph.sc.gov.

