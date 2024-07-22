Kamala Harris’ Campaign Boasts Record Fundraising Haul

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While U.S. president Joe Biden remained out of sight for a second day after his paradigm-shifting exit from the 2024 presidential race, his apparent successor as the Democratic presidential nominee was busy flexing on the fundraising front.

The Kamala Harris campaign – f.k.a. Biden for President – reported raising $81 million during its first 24 hours, “adding to the existing near quarter-of-a-billion dollar war chest already amassed this election cycle.”

News of this massive haul comes as former U.S. president Donald Trump had just surged past Biden in fundraising – reporting $331 million in contributions during the second quarter of 2024 (April through June) compared to $264 million for Biden over the same period.

Trump had also blown by Biden in terms of cash on hand – reporting $285 million at the end of June compared to $240 million for the incumbent. The GOP nominee was extending his advantage even further in the aftermath of the failed attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024 – and a successful convention which included the selection of U.S. senator J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

Has Harris flipped the fundraising script on Trump and the Republicans?

According to a news release from her campaign, Harris’ haul included more than 888,000 “grassroots donors” – 60 percent of whom “made their first contribution of the 2024 cycle.”

“Team Harris’ 24-hour raise is the highest 24-hour raise of any candidate in history,” the release boasted.

“The historic outpouring of support for vice president Harris represents exactly the kind of grassroots energy and enthusiasm that wins elections,” Harris’ spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement. “Already, we are seeing a broad and diverse coalition come together to support our critical work of talking to the voters that will decide this election. There is a groundswell behind Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump is terrified because he knows his divisive, unpopular agenda can’t stand up to the Vice President’s record and vision for the American people.”

Harris is going to need every cent of that money if she hopes to defeat Trump – who was beating Biden in every key battleground state, according to months worth of polls.

Will he retain that lead against Harris? We shall see …

Not every Democratic donor is happy with the coup that removed Biden. Megadonor John Morgan wrote on X that Biden’s endorsement of Harris “is his fuck you to all who pushed him out.”

“Be careful what you wish for,” Morgan added.

