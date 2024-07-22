Will Kamala Harris ‘Swing’ The Election?

The first of many battleground polls is out …

Between now and November 5, 2024, there will be hundreds of polls assessing how former president Donald Trump fares against vice president Kamala Harris – who has been anointed by insiders as the Democratic nominee after an internal coup ousted president Joe Biden from the ticket.

Biden’s struggles against Trump in key battleground states have been evident for months – and his recent debate debacle was the final nail in his (political) coffin.

At the time of Biden’s exit from the race, he trailed Trump in multiple critical battleground states including Arizona ( -7.7 ), Georgia ( -4.4 ), Michigan ( -1.8 ), Nevada ( -5 ), Pennsylvania ( -3.8 ) and Wisconsin ( -3.3 ). All of those are states the incumbent won by narrow margins in 2020.

Will Harris fare better?

We began finding out the answer to that question with the release of an exclusive survey from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday afternoon. According to that poll, Trump leads Harris by five percentage points in the key swing state of Georgia – drawing 51 percent of the vote compared to Harris’ 46 percent .

The Journal-Constitution poll surveyed 1,000 likely Georgia voters “just hours after (Biden) ended his presidential campaign” and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

The good news for Harris? She’s not faring any worse than Biden against Trump. The bad news? She’s not faring any better, either.

According to the last Journal-Constitution survey, released last month, Trump led Biden by five percentage points – although that survey named Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as one of the options for voters to consider.

As I noted over the weekend in reporting on Biden’s ouster, “expect a slew of polls to be fielded in the coming days testing Trump against Harris – and a horde of other Democratic hopefuls.”

Count on this media outlet to parse them and provide our analysis …

