Mica Miller’s Family Files Lis Pendens On Solid Rock Real Estate

As the mystery over what happened to South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller continues to fuel nationwide speculation, the legal battle over her legacy is ramping up in state court. Specifically, Lis pendens have been filed on real estate properties owned by her husband, John-Paul Miller.

The formal notice of legal action – which could affect the ownership of three properties valued at more than $5 million – was filed on July 5, 2024 in Horry County. Of interest? It includes real estate owned by Solid Rock Ministries – the church founded by John-Paul Miller.

News of Mica Miller’s death was exclusively reported by this media outlet. When her body was discovered in the Lumber River State Park in North Carolina on April 27, 2024, investigative authorities determined she died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, that conclusion has been greeted with skepticism as her friends and family members have accused John-Paul Miller of waging a campaign of extreme harassment, coercive control, and abuse in the weeks and months leading up to her death.

Court records have supported these allegations, including an explosive custody filing submitted six weeks ago by his first wife, Alison “Ali” Williams.

Attorney Regina Ward represents Mica’s family and in particular Mica’s sister, Sierra Francis, who is the administrator of Mica’s estate. What began in family court as a separation agreement effectively became a probate case upon Mica’s death – and subsequently Solid Rock was added as a co-defendant.

Solid Rock Church on Howard Avenue in Myrtle Beach, S.C. is a property valued at $2 million , according to county records. The 2.18-acre property was acquired by John-Paul’s father, Reginald Wayne Miller, from the federal government in 1995 for $280,000 in the aftermath of the closure of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. The property became the home of Cathedral Baptist Church and the Cathedral Bible College. In 2013, the property was sold to Solid Rock Ministries for $300,000 .

Meanwhile, John-Paul Miller has filed a motion asking the court to seal the case records. A hearing on his motion has been scheduled for September 18, 2024.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding this case, there has been only one arrest to date – and that arrest had nothing to do with Mica’s death.

As previously reported, 67-year-old Robert W. Lochel of Murrells Inlet, S.C. is facing five counts of third degree assault after pulling a sprinkler from the lawn of the church and spraying protesters with water on June 30, 2024.

Lochel is scheduled to appear in court on August 14, 2024. According to Horry County court records, a fine of $1,087.50 has been assigned to each assault charge.

FITSNews continues to investigate the many threads involving the suspicious and tragic death of Mica Miller. Got info? Contact us at research@fitsnews.com.

