Former Midlands GOP Chairman Arrested

The former chairman of the Lexington County, South Carolina Republican party has been arrested by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and charged with fraud, according to a news release from the agency.

Craig Thomas Caldwell, 42, of Lexington, S.C. was charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent involving a value of more than $10,000 , the release (.pdf) noted.

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying warrants for his arrest, Caldwell – in his capacity as chairman of the LCGOP – did “willfully and knowingly take $61,591 from the (party’s) bank account.”

“The funds were transferred by Caldwell into his personal bank account,” the affidavits continued.

According to investigators, there were 147 total transfers between 2018 and 2023.

“Caldwell … admitted to covering these transfers up by falsifying monthly treasurer’s reports to submit to the other members of the party,” the affidavit added.

Caldwell was further accused of stealing $52,300 from the Lexington Rotary Club foundation between May of 2023 and March of this year.

According to the affidavits, he “wrote eleven checks to himself from the foundation account while he was treasurer.”

“Caldwell attempted to hide the withdrawals from other board members by not putting the checks into their accounting software,” the affidavits noted.

Caldwell’s alleged offenses are in violation of the S.C. Code of Laws § 16-13-230. Due to the amounts involved, they are felony charges and, if convicted, he could face fines “at the discretion of the court” and a prison sentence of up to ten years on each charge.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Caldwell is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Caldwell’s was booked on the two fraud charges at the Lexington County detention center. His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo.

