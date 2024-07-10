Democrats Unload On Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Prior to incumbent U.S. president Joe Biden‘s debate debacle – and its still-lingering fallout – one of the most intriguing questions of the 2024 election cycle was which major party nominee would be most impacted by the candidacy of independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Now the most intriguing question is whether Biden will be his party’s nominee … or get bounced for vice president Kamala Harris.

Kennedy, 70, originally sought to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination – but last fall the eco-radical lawyer announced his intention to run as an independent. He has reportedly qualified for the ballot in California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah – with additional states expected to certify him as a candidate in the coming weeks.

The initial thinking was that Kennedy’s presence in the race as an independent had the potential to help GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Trump certainly thought that was the case … at least initially.

“I love that he’s running!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in late March.

Scarcely a month later, though, Trump’s tune changed …

National polls – and polls from battleground states – have been inconclusive as it relates to the “Kennedy effect.” As of this writing, RealClearPolling‘s composites show Trump’s lead expanding incrementally in Arizona ( +1 percent ), Georgia ( +1.3 percent ) and Michigan ( +0.6 percent ) if Kennedy is in the race. In Pennsylvania, however, Trump’s advantage slips by 2.3 percent with Kennedy on the ballot.

In Nevada and Wisconsin, Kennedy’s presence does not impact the margin at all.

Biden won all of those swing states in 2020, it’s worth recalling.

Democrats have clearly made up their mind about Kennedy’s presence in the race – and which campaign they believe it will hurt the most. Early Wednesday (July 10, 2024), the Democratic National Committee purchased a pair of billboards on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. These billboards focused on allegations raised in a recent Vanity Fair exposé. The allegations were made by Eliza Cooney, a Kennedy family babysitter, who claimed RFK Jr. groped her in her kitchen in 1998 when she was 23 years old – one of several instances of unwanted physical contact.

“My back was to the door of the pantry, and he came up behind me,” Cooney told the publication. “I was frozen. Shocked.”

Kennedy has not denied the allegations – nor has he denied claims that he sent nude photos of different women while married to his second wife.

“I’m not a Church boy … I am who I am,” he said on a podcast. “I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world.”

Kennedy’s non-denial of Cooney’s claim prompted a USA Today headline last Thursday (July 4, 2024) that serves as the basis of the DNC billboards …

(DNC)

DNC leaders claim Kennedy is “dangerous and simply unfit to be president.”

“He’s said he will be an advocate for women, but a former family babysitter says that he repeatedly groped her without her consent,” DNC senior advisor Mary Beth Cahill said in a recent news release. “Like Donald Trump, he is plagued by scandal and a closet full of shocking skeletons.”

No independent or third-party candidate has ever won the American presidency. Former U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt came the closest, garnering 27.4 percent of the popular vote (and 88 electoral votes) campaigning as a progressive during the 1912 presidential election. Another former president, Millard Fillmore, ran in 1856 as a member of the ‘Know Nothing’ party and won 21.5 percent of the vote.

More recently, Texas billionaire Ross Perot captured 18.9 percent of the vote as an independent in 1992 – throwing that election to Democrat Bill Clinton.

