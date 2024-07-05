The Artificial Intelligence President?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

“There is no historical precedent … to put the words in the mouth of the president.”

So crooned Sting in his Cold War anthem “Russians.” And there wasn’t such a precedent … until now.

Amid escalating concerns over the declining cognitive state of its tired, teleprompted president, America’s left-of-center elite is proposing a radical new solution for Joe Biden in the hopes of preventing him from falling further behind former president Donald Trump in the polls.

“The stakes of the 2024 presidential election cannot be overstated,” Democratic commentator Kaivan Shroff wrote this week in a column for Huffington Post. “With Donald Trump promising to act as a dictator ‘on day one,’ it is not hyperbolic to say the future of American democracy hangs in the balance.”

So what’s the answer to Biden’s perpetual bumbling, stumbling and fumbling? AI, of course. Artificial intelligence. Literally manipulating what the president says, how he sounds … and how he appears.

“Given the president’s concerning performance last week, it’s time for the Biden campaign to consider leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to effectively reach the voting public,” Shroff wrote.

Wait … huh?

“AI can be used to polish how the president comes across, allowing voters to focus on his substance,” Shroff continued.

Specifically, “AI augmentations and video renderings could serve to smooth out (Biden’s) bumps while allowing (his) campaign to effectively disseminate true information about the state of our democracy and the Biden administration’s accomplishments,” Shroff argued.

Accomplishments? You mean like record inflation? Nonexistent borders? Unconstitutional wokeness? Or our diminished standing in the world?

Yeah …

According to Shroff, Biden’s stutter and “stiff gait” are distracting the American people from his policy successes – which, of course, means this unflattering reality must be removed and replaced by computer-generated content which would make the president appear healthy and lucid.

Deep fakes, in other words.

“These AI-enhanced videos could ensure that the public does not make decisions about the future of our democracy based on an inconveniently timed cough, stray stutter, or healthy but hobbled walk,” he noted.

Using AI to manipulate Biden’s words, voice, inflection, gestures and gait would also allow the president to remain focused on his day job, according to Shroff.

“The president has limited time to campaign as he also focuses on running the country, and AI would be a cost-effective and efficient way to communicate his message personally and directly to voters,” he wrote.

Wow …

This laughable observation about Biden “running the country” was, ironically, published the day before The New York Times reported that Biden “told a gathering of Democratic governors that he needs to get more sleep and work fewer hours, including curtailing events after 8:00 p.m.”

Seriously … what’s next? Will we be informed prior to the next debate that a hologram of Biden – pre-programmed with all the far left’s favorite woke talking points (minus Palestinian liberation, obviously) – will face off against Trump? And that it’s all good because, you know, “orange man bad?” And “democracy?”

Or maybe the hologram is already in use … and just experiencing repetitive software glitches.

Biden appears zombie-like during the White House Juneteenth concert.



As the crowd including Kamala Harris, and actor Billy Porter dance and clap the President appears frozen in a state of shock. pic.twitter.com/gC6xlriTP9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 11, 2024

The real story behind this “Biden AI” push – well, aside from the fact we’re literally debating whether a sitting president should be digitally altered so as to appear cogent and ambulatory – is the utter hypocrisy it is exposing on the far left.

Irrespective of your views regarding whether the former president poses a “danger to democracy,” how in the hell does faking audio and video of his successor – who was ostensibly elected by the people four years ago – not constitute a far greater danger?

Seriously. How is that not a coup?

It’s one thing our president cannot manage to read a teleprompter without coughing up the ball. It’s another thing entirely to have his speech, appearance and mannerisms digitally manipulated to make it appear he’s capable of doing so.

It’s also incredibly disturbing – yet revealing – to see that the creation of this “artificial president” is being touted as some sort of elixir to pervasive right wing “misinformation.”

“In a world where misinformation and disinformation spreads virally, often through short-form video content, having the capability to produce polished, articulate responses in real-time could be a game-changer,” Shroff contends. “Given the stakes of this election, ‘flooding the zone’ with the truth could in fact be our only chance at protecting our democracy.”

Protecting democracy … or pulling off its most brazenly duplicitous subversion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

