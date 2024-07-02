Border Fail: Record Numbers of Criminal Aliens Entering America

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Months ahead of a presidential election in which voters have consistently ranked immigration as their top priority issue, new U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) data shows an unprecedented number of individuals with criminal convictions being caught illegally crossing the southern border.

On average, 1,459 criminally convicted illegal aliens are arrested by CBP agents each month – but we’ve already seen 13,101 convict aliens arrested this fiscal year. That puts America on course to arrest a record-breaking 17,000 convict aliens should the uptick persist.

Joe Biden (Biden-Harris 2024)

When asked about immigration at CNN’s recent presidential debate, president Joe Biden had this to say…

“There are forty percent fewer people coming across the border legally and that’s better than when he left office,” Biden said. “I’m going to continue to move until we get the total ban on the total initiative relative to what we’re going to do with more border patrol and more asylum officers.”

That response did not impress former president Donald Trump, who replied that he didn’t know what Biden said at the end of the aforementioned sentence, and that he didn’t “think (Biden) knows what he said either.”

Trump’s message on criminal illegal aliens has been clear since his entrance into the political arena.

“They’re not sending their best,” Trump has often said. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime.”

“They’re rapists,” Trump infamously intoned, adding that “some, I assume, are good people.”

While Trump suffered ceaseless media attacks alleging racism for his remarks at the time, recent headlines (alongside the aforementioned statistics) indicate “they” very well may not have been “sending their best.”

Take, for example, Turkish illegal immigrant Sakir Akkan – who was arrested by CBP agents at the southern border in November 2023 and subsequently released into America. Akkan was apprehended again by authorities on June 18, 2024 for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

According to police reports, Akkan threatened to beat the girl with a pipe in order to coerce her into the back of a car, where he allegedly removed her clothes and raped her despite her attempts to flee the vehicle.

Rachel Morin (Facebook)

Akkan isn’t anomalous. Just today (July 2, 2024), a Maryland grand jury indicted illegal alien Victor Martinez Hernandez for allegedly raping and beating young mother Rachel Morin – who died after suffering upwards of ten head wounds and then being strangled.

While reality has supported Trump’s assertion that the cream of the crop aren’t scrambling to start their time as Americans with an act of criminality – what Trump will do if returned to office remains to been seen.

Trump told rally attendees in Freeland, Michigan that “on day one, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history” to prevent the further “plunder, rape, slaughter and destruction of the American suburbs, cities and towns.”

Trump’s promise of a crackdown on illegal immigrants is accompanied with a promise to make legal immigration markably easier for graduates of United States universities.

“It’s so sad when we lose people from Harvard, MIT, the greatest schools, and lesser schools that are phenomenal schools also,” Trump said during an appearance on the tech industry centric All-In podcast.

“I think you should get, automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country and that includes junior colleges, too,” Trump added.

(Click to View)

FITSNews Visits the U.S. Mexico Border (FITSNews YouTube)

Trump’s fight to oust illegal immigrants and prevent their further entry is a pitched battle as Democrat lawmakers view illegal immigrants as future (or current) voters – and many ostensibly pro-border security Republicans are secretly courted behind-the-scenes by the those representing the interests of multi-billion dollar industries whose economics models rely on the permanent existence of a substantial number of under-the table laborers to skirt the high costs of employing U.S. citizens properly under current labor laws.

However the future immigration debate unfolds, those who’d like to see the rule of law returned to our country must remember the lessons learned from Ronald Reagan‘s failed immigration policy.

In 1986, Reagan signed immigration reform which was sold at the time as a crackdown on illegal immigration. The bill increased border security and added penalties for employers of illegal immigrants.

Had Reagan done this alone, perhaps we’d regard the policy today as a success, but the actor-turned-president said at the time that “he believed in the idea of amnesty for those who have put down roots and lived here, even though sometime back they may have entered illegally” in justification of his providing amnesty for three million illegal immigrants.

That same year, Reagan also signed federal law forbidding hospitals from denying illegal immigrants medical care.

It’s no wonder that millions of others worldwide have decided to “put down roots” in America in the years since, and that their annual net cost to the American economy is soaring.

According to a report (.pdf) published last fall by the U.S. House’s homeland security committee, the annual cost of housing and providing for “known got-aways and illegal aliens who have been released into the country (since Biden became president)” is a staggering $451 billion . Per year.

Can you blame the immigrants, though? Democrat lawmakers have tried on multiple occasions to pass another mass amnesty bill, and should a uni-party coalition reform in the post-Trump era, there’s no reason to think they won’t eventually pass such legislation. After all, the vast majority of Republican elected officials religiously ask “what would Ronald Reagan do” when confronted with a tough legislative question.

Effective immigration reform means a radical reinterpretation of who qualifies as a refugee and what rights refugees are afforded.

If congress acts to end the current the status quo wherein anybody can claim to be a refugee and stay in America near indefinitely at the taxpayer’s expense, then the immigration issue could be solved almost overnight.

Until then, expect border enforcement exclusively through executive action, with Democrat administrations continuing to let in record numbers of criminally convicted illegals to continue to rape America physically and economically.

