Report: Joe Biden ‘Weighing’ Whether To Drop Out

U.S. president Joe Biden is reportedly weighing whether to remain in the 2024 presidential race following a disastrous debate performance last week that showcased his cognitive decline, according to a prominent mainstream media report.

Katie Rogers – White House correspondent for The New York Times – is reporting Biden told a key ally this week “that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after a disastrous debate performance last week.”

The White House rebuked Rogers’ report as “absolutely false,” highlighting the escalating tension between the administration and the once-malleable mainstream media.

Biden huddled with family over the weekend at Camp David in Maryland and emerged committed to the 2024 campaign, per reports.

Even before his calamitous debate performance last Thursday night against former president Donald Trump, Biden was already struggling mightily against the 2024 Republican nominee.

Trump has consistently led Biden – albeit by narrow margins – in virtually all of the battleground states where the November election will be decided.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

