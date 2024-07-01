Donald Trump Hails Supreme Court Immunity Ruling

Ruling targets indictments against former president – and the special prosecutor tasked with pursuing them.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump – riding a wave of momentum after his 2024 rival bombed calamitously at a high-profile presidential debate last week – received another shot in the arm on Monday when the U.S. supreme court issued a key ruling on presidential immunity.

The court’s justices ruled 6-3 that former presidents – including Trump – enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken during their terms of office. Former presidents can, however, be prosecuted for crimes which fall outside of their official duties.

Also, presidents who manage to avoid being convicted by the U.S. Senate following impeachment by the House – a fate which befell Trump not once but twice – can still be prosecuted depending on whether it is determined their conduct constituted an official act.

In its landmark ruling (.pdf), the justices concluded a president “cannot be prosecuted for conduct within his exclusive constitutional authority.”

“Trump is therefore absolutely immune from prosecution for the alleged conduct involving his discussions with Justice Department officials,” the court ruled.

As for his alleged attempts to pressure former vice president Mike Pence into overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election, the court concluded “whenever the president and vice president discuss their official responsibilities, they engage in official conduct.”

In other words, Trump is presumed to be immune from prosecution as it relates to those allegations as well.

“Allegations that Trump attempted to pressure the vice president to take particular acts in connection with his role at the certification proceeding thus involve official conduct, andTrump is at least presumptively immune from prosecution for such conduct,” the court found.

The court’s ruling effectively gutted the August 2023 indictment of Trump by a federal grand jury. In that case, special prosecutor Jack Smith charged Trump with four felony counts including conspiracy to defraud the United States as well as conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

The justices also argued in favor of presumptive immunity as it related to presidential acts which fall within the “outer perimeter” of his official duties.

Among those acts? Trump’s comments to those who participated in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

“Most of a president’s public communications are likely to fall comfortably within the outer perimeter of his official responsibilities,” the court concluded.

In addition to effectively striking down many of the charges against Trump, the ruling urged lower courts to “carefully analyze the indictment’s remaining allegations to determine whether they too involve conduct for which a President must be immune from prosecution.”

“This case is the first criminal prosecution in our nation’s history of a former president for actions taken during his presidency,” chief justice John Roberts wrote in issuing the opinion of the court. “We are called upon to consider whether and under what circumstances such a prosecution may proceed. Doing so requires careful assessment of the scope of presidential power under the Constitution.”

Ultimately, Roberts and his colleagues on the bench – three of whom were appointed by Trump – concluded “the interests that underlie presidential immunity seek to protect not the president himself, but the institution of the presidency.”

On his Truth Social platform, Trump hailed the ruling as a “big win for our Constitution and democracy.”

“Today’s historic decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden’s witch hunts against me,” Trump added.

Dissenting justices – led by Sonia Sotomayor – assailed the ruling as making “a mockery of the principle, foundational to our constitution and system of government, that no man is above the law.”

“Relying on little more than its own misguided wisdom about the need for ‘bold and unhesitating action,’ the court gives former President Trump all the immunity he asked for and more,” she wrote.

“The relationship between the president and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably,” Sotomayor added. “In every use of official power, the president is now a king above the law.”

“With fear for our democracy, I dissent,” Sotomayor concluded.

Of interest? Perhaps the most significant component of the ruling was contained in a concurring opinion filed by justice Clarence Thomas. According to Thomas, the authority of the special prosecutor is constitutionally murky.

“I write separately to highlight another way in which this prosecution may violate our constitutional structure,” Thomas wrote. “In this case, the attorney general purported to appoint a private citizen as special counsel to prosecute a former president on behalf of the United States. But, I am not sure that any office for the special counsel has been ‘established by law,’ as the Constitution requires.”

According to Thomas, “if Congress has not reached a consensus that a particular office should exist, the executive lacks the power to unilaterally create and then fill that office.”

“Respecting the protections that the Constitution provides for the office of the presidency secures liberty,” Thomas concluded. “In that same vein, the Constitution also secures liberty by separating the powers to create and fill offices. And, there are serious questions whether the attorney general has violated that structure by creating an office of the Special Counsel that has not been established by law.

