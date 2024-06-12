Matt Leber Claims Victory Over Sandy Senn in S.C. Senate District 41 Republican Primary

South Carolina state representative Matt Leber declared victory over incumbent senator Sandy Senn in the S.C. Senate District 41 GOP primary election on Tuesday evening. His apparent victory follows an invective-filled campaign that led to a nail-bitingly close election night.

As of midnight, Leber had 3,937 votes (or 50.2 percent of ballots counted) compared to Senn’s 3,906 (49.8 percent). Should that 31-vote margin hold, a mandatory recount would be held given the winning margin was within one percentage point.

Leber and Senn’s bitter campaign included dueling derogatory websites and yard signs – as well as a debate that escalated in intensity when Senn and Leber’s daughter argued over the veracity of abuse allegations leveled against her father.

At every available opportunity, Leber blasted Senn for votes and donations that – according to him – proved “she is a Democrat.”

In declaring victory over Senn, Leber issued the following statement to FITSNews late Tuesday evening.

“I’d like to thank the voters of South Carolina district 41 for electing me today to serve in the State Senate,” he said. “I ran as a constitutional conservative because I am one, and I look forward to always defending Lowcountry values in Columbia. A victory by 31 votes is slim margin, but the voters spoke and now it is time to respect their will at the ballot box.”

FITSNews reached out to Senn’s Campaign for comment following Leber’s declaration of victory, but we have not yet received a reply. We will update this post should we receive a statement – or should further returns indicate Leber erroneously declared victory.

