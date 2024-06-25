Former Correctional Officer at Turbeville Correctional Institution Arrested

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Inspector General for the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) released warrants on Tuesday (June 25, 2024) relating to the arrest of a former correctional officer at Turbeville Correctional Institution.

According to the press release, Kiefer Ren Gibson, 20, of Manning, S.C., has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with an inmate, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and criminal conspiracy. The charges allege Gibson had a sexual relationship with an inmate housed at Turbeville CI while she was employed. Gibson began working at Turbeville CI on August 21, 2023 and was last employed at Kirkland Correctional Institution’s Reception and Evaluation Center before being fired.

The attached arrest warrants allege between September 20, 2023 and October 31, 2023, Gibson engaged in sexual intercourse with an inmate housed at the facility. The warrant indicates text messages between Gibson and another employee were obtained in which the sexual encounters were discussed in addition to Gibson indicating she believed she may have be pregnant by the inmate. In the text messages, the warrant states Gibson also discussed getting a tattoo of the inmate’s name on her body. The warrant states the tattoo discussed was completed on September 25 , 2023.

The warrants also allege Gibson gave an unnamed co-defendant two packages of a green leafy substance — believed to be marijuana — to conceal on her person. The packages, which had a combined weight of over 174 grams , were allegedly provided as an attempt to distribute and disperse this substance to an inmate inside Turbeville CI.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Gibson is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

