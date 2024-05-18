Mica Miller, MaryElizabeth Murdaugh – Week In Review 5/18/2024

For the second week in a row, the story of Mica Miller – the beautiful South Carolina pastor’s wife who purportedly killed herself at a state park in North Carolina late last month – dominated headlines. The case also dominated discussion in our newsroom as we sought to assess a flood of incoming information related to its multiple emerging storylines.

Miller’s body was found on Saturday April 27, 2024 at the Lumber River State Park in North Carolina. According to friends and family members, her husband – pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller – allegedly abused and “brainwashed” her in the months leading up to her death.

This week, our research director Jenn Wood and reporter Andy Fancher retraced Miller’s final voyage in an effort to separate fact from fiction. In keeping with our media outlet’s commitment to following these stories wherever they may lead, Jenn and Andy pushed back on official narratives, conspiracy theories – and each other – as they sought answers and clarity regarding this suspicious suicide.

***

In other news this week, I addressed the compelling story of MaryElizabeth Murdaugh – the daughter of Hampton, S.C. attorney Randy Murdaugh and the niece of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh. MaryElizabeth gave an incredibly evocative Ted Talk this week detailing how she survived a brutal sexual assault – one that took place one month before the double homicide that made her family a household name around the world.

Whatever you think of the Murdaugh family, this story will leave you speechless …

Thanks once again to everyone who tuned in this week

***

***

