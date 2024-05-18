Lowcountry Sheriff: Triple Homicide ‘Targeted Act’ Of Violence

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Authorities in Colleton County, South Carolina are investigating a tragic triple homicide involving two adults and a young child. Bodies of the three victims were found early Saturday morning at a home located at 105 Hayden Street in Walterboro, S.C.

All three victims were killed by gunfire in what Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) investigators are describing as a “targeted act” of violence.

“This incident is being treated as a triple homicide,” a statement from the agency noted. “It has been determined that this was a targeted act.”

***

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office respond to the scene of a triple homicide on the morning of May 18, 2024. (Provided)

***

“The victims were shot to death in a targeted attack,” a subsequent statement added.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a the Hayden Street address at approximately 3:30 a.m. EDT. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless bodies of an adult male, an adult female and a small child.

As of this writing, the identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed. Sources familiar with the crime scene told us the body of a black male was discovered outside of the home – in the front yard – while the bodies of a white female and white child were found inside the home.

***

The location of Saturday morning’s triple homicide in Walterboro, S.C. (Provided)

Several hours after their initial release announcing the triple homicide, Colleton County deputies issued a subsequent statement indicating they were seeking assistance from the public in identifying a “vehicle of interest” in connection with the murders.

“The vehicle depicted in the poster below was seen in the area and is a vehicle of interest,” a statement from CCSO noted. “It is a silver Cadillac, that is believed to have a temporary/ paper license plate.”

The poster provided to the media shows the car equipped with dark, tinted windows and a sunroof.

Take a look …

***

Update: The vehicle depicted in the poster below was seen in the area of a triple homicide and is a vehicle of interest. It is believed to have a temporary/paper license plate. We ask that anyone with information about this incident to contact us immediately. pic.twitter.com/h8VEotLVv9 — Colleton County Sheriff's Office (@ccsocares) May 19, 2024

***

CCSO is urging anyone with information related to this incident – or the vehicle of interest – to come forward and contact the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry through the P3 Tips app.

Colleton County has witnessed several high-profile homicide cases in recent years. In addition to the shocking double homicide at the heart of the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga three years ago, last summer the county saw the horrific “Green Pond Massacre” claim the lives of six people. Just last month, a decomposing body was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase at an abandoned building in Walterboro.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience up to speed on the latest developments in this ongoing investigation …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (Provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher, and author whose investigative work can be found in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world – most recently in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde and a German documentary for ProSieben. Lyons also appears in Citizen Sleuth – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

