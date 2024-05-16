Unsolved Carolinas: Geoff Hammond’s Widow ‘Interviewed’ By Lowcountry Sheriff’s Detectives

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As our media outlet continues to delve into the suspicious death of Geoffrey Hammond, our search for answers is uncovering new information. Hammond, a successful entrepreneur, died suddenly at his home in Bluffton, South Carolina on June 14, 2017.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) initially attributed his death to natural causes – while a pathologist determined it to have been the result of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. At his memorial service days later, however, loved ones were shocked to see a significant head injury – a large gash on Geoff’s head the size and shape of a golf club iron. Independent medical experts who reviewed his autopsy suggested his cardiac arrest might have been caused by poisoning, asphyxiation or blunt force trauma.

In February, as BCSO closed the case, detective Seth Reynells “interviewed” Geoff’s widow – Jayne Hammond – for the first time. Jayne was referenced as a potential participant in an alleged conspiracy related to Geoff’sdeath by private investigator Joseph Dalu. FITSNews recently obtained the audio recording of Jayne Hammond’s “interview” with BCSO detective Reynells – in which he apprised her of our media outlet’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the investigatory files in the case.

Reynalls did not question Jayne Hammond about her husband’s death, however she offered several unsolicited comments regarding the case – accusing her step-daughter of trying to set her up because she was left nothing in her father’s will.

“My step-daughter’s trying to get somebody from either Dateline or 20/20 to do a story,” Hammond said. “It’s the craziest thing. I mean, we’ve been to court four times. The judge – each time – threw it out. She’s not allowed to sue me anymore so I think she’s still trying – because she was not left any money because she was not a good daughter. I was left everything.”

“Okay,” Reynells responded.

From the start of our investigation, FITSNews made repeated attempts to contact Jayne Hammond for her perspective. This week, we finally heard from her. In an email to our tip line, Hammond offered to sit down for a one-on-one interview – and expressed her willingness to submit to a polygraph examination. We look forward to sitting down with her and hearing what she has to say.

