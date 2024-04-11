Gruesome Discovery: Human Remains Found In Suitcase In South Carolina Lowcountry

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A suitcase containing the remains of an unidentified woman was found in downtown Walterboro, South Carolina this week, according to sources familiar with the ongoing investigation.

At about 3:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday (August 10, 2024), detectives of the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) were called to investigate the gruesome discovery at the 200 block of Moore Street.

While police were not immediately available for comment, multiple sources told FITSNews the remains belonged to that of a caucasian woman “stuffed” in a suitcase and discarded less than 1,500 feet from the Colleton County courthouse.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was thereafter requested to assist WPD in its ongoing investigation, according to the agency’s director of public information Renée Wunderlich.

“SLED was requested by the Walterboro Police Department to assist regarding the discovery of some human remains,” said Wunderlich on Wednesday. “At this time, this is a Walterboro Police Department investigation.”

Wednesday’s discovery was considered by multiple sources to be tied to a “drug and gang-affiliated” execution, although as of this writing no further details are available regarding either the victim, her cause and manner of death or what may have led to her meeting such a horrific end.

Since 2010, countless gang members in the area have been hit with grand jury indictments for fatal drive-by shootings, arson attacks, endless assaults and various weapons crimes throughout Walterboro.

Several of the aforementioned crimes and subsequent arrests occurred within a one-mile radius of where WPD located the female’s remains. As of this writing, the department has neither informed the public of their discovery nor requested assistance in locating potential suspects.

Approximately 30 miles south of Moore Street, another caucasian woman was found half-naked and zip-tied on the Coosawhatchie River last Wednesday. While SLED was requested to “take over” the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) investigation, law enforcement officers have yet to announce an arrest.

This story may be updated …

