Unresponsive Woman Found Zip-Tied On South Carolina Riverbank

“Keep the victim and her family in your prayers …”

A white female remains unidentified after a fisherman purportedly found her half-naked and unresponsive while trolling the Coosawachie River in Jasper County, South Carolina yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 2:57 p.m. EST on Wednesday (April 3, 2024), nearby homeowners watched as deputies of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other emergency responders flooded the terminus of Corner Lake Road – four miles east of Grays, S.C. – in reference to reports of an unresponsive person with their hands bound on the riverbank.

“She was in bad shape, but alive,” a nearby resident noted on Facebook. “My cousin saw [law enforcement] arrive and saw the ambulance leave, but the ambulance didn’t turn on sirens until they got to Possum Corner [Road].”

According to the JCSO, they have requested the assistance of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to facilitate the identification of “Jane Doe” — who purportedly remains unresponsive and unconscious in a Georgia-based hospital.

“She’s in her late 30s to early 40s,” an anonymous source told FITSNews. “[She] was found on the boat ramp concrete … she was beaten extremely bad.”

According to investigators, Jane Doe was retrieved from the Corner Lake Boat Landing — a county-owned spillway leading to hundreds of acres of uninhabited swampland canvassing the South Carolina Lowcountry.

“We ask that you keep the victim and her family in your prayers,” JSCO wrote on Facebook. “Please keep in mind that this is an ongoing investigation. Sheriff [Donald] Hipp would like to extend his appreciation to everyone assisting with this case.”

FITSNews is currently investigating the myriad of Facebook comments relating to this incident and is preparing to file multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests seeking additional information from authorities.

This story may be updated ….

