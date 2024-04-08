Coosawhatchie Mystery: SLED Probes Discovery Of Unresponsive Woman Found On Riverbank

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have been asked to lead the investigation into the discovery of a yet-to-be-identified woman found on the banks of the Coosawhatchie River last Wednesday (April 3, 2024) afternoon.

The woman – a white female believed to be in her thirties or forties – was found unresponsive shortly before 3:00 p.m. EST last Wednesday at the Corner Lake Boat Landing, a remote concrete ramp located approximately four miles east of the unincorporated community of Grays, S.C.

She was bound and “beaten horribly” according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

After being discovered by a fisherman, the woman was transported to a medical facility in Hampton, S.C. prior to being airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Sources familiar with the investigation say the near-naked woman was zip-tied by her hands – and possibly also her ankles – when she was found.

As of this writing, the woman has not been identified by law enforcement – nor have any arrests been announced in connection with the ongoing investigation. The Jasper County sheriff’s office seemed close to making an announcement last Friday, but called off an envisaged press conference.

On Monday, Jasper sheriff Donald L. Hipp announced that the female victim had been “identified early on in this investigation.”

“This information was not made public due to reasons that may have jeopardized the case,” Hipp wrote.

According to Hipp, the case “has led the investigators to multiple counties within South Carolina,” a jurisdictional expansion which necessitated SLED’s involvement. Hipp said his agency would “continue to work side-by-side with SLED until all of the individuals responsible for this crime are in custody.”

According to a release from SLED, the agency was asked to take over the investigation by both Hipp and the Hampton County sheriff Anthony Russell. SLED previously assisted Jasper County in its efforts to identify the woman, but did not initially send investigators or crime scene technicians to the boat ramp.

Both SLED and Jasper County are asking for assistance in solving this case. Both agencies asked the public for “information, including surveillance video around South Carolina Highway 3.”

“SLED is looking specifically for any video of vehicles from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, along Browning Gate Road, Heritage Road, Mill Pond Road, Possum Corner Road, and/or Corner Lake Road in Hampton and Jasper Counties,” the release noted.

Individuals with information are encouraged to email tips@sled.sc.gov or call 803-413-3626.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry by calling 843-554-1111 or filling out a “submit a tip” form at www.5541111.com.

