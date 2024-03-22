Terror In Moscow

A terrorist attack at a concert hall in Moscow has left at least sixty-two people dead and more than 140 wounded, according to Russian authorities – although that casualty count is expected to rise as the fog of terror lifts and the full extent of the carnage is uncovered.

“The number of victims may increase,” Russia’s investigative committee noted.

The attack took place at the Crocus City Hall, a sprawling shopping and entertainment complex located approximately six miles northwest of the Kremlin. The complex contains a 7,300-seat concert venue, which was the apparent target of the attack. According to reports, shooting commenced at approximately 8:00 p.m. local time as fans were gathering for a performance by the Russian rock band, Piknik. A nearby ballroom dancing event attended by children and teenagers was also underway when the first shots rang out.

Dozens of videos posted to social media depicted the horrific scene in grisly detail.

At least five masked gunmen dressed in fatigues entered the facility and began opening fire indiscriminately. Fire broke out inside the venue during the shooting – with some witnesses telling Russian media outlets that the terrorists ignited petrol bombs as part of their attack. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time, a loud explosion was heard inside the complex. Half an hour later, part of the roof of the venue collapsed.

As of this writing, there is no indication the perpetrators of the attack have been apprehended. The Afghanistan-based terrorist organization ISIS-K – or the Islamic State Khorasan Province – has claimed responsibility for the carnage. This is the same group which carried out the 2021 Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Kabul three years ago that left thirteen American service members dead.

Two weeks prior to the attack, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a warning that “extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts.” American citizens were warned to “avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours.”

American intelligence officers shared information regarding the potential attack with the Russians, however just three days ago Russian president Vladimir Putin dismissed what he referred to as “provocative statements of certain official Western structures about potential terror attacks in Russia.”

Putin referred to the statements as “obvious blackmail and an attempt to intimidate and destabilize our country.”

Russian emergency responders attempt to put out the blaze at the Crocus City Hall complex following Friday’s terrorist attack (TASS)

The attack was launched just five days after Putin was elected to his fifth term as president of Russia. It also comes as Russia’s war with neighboring Ukraine enters its third year.

Ukraine, incidentally, denied any involvement in the terrorist attack.

“Ukraine has absolutely no connection to these events,” government spokesman Mykhailo Podolyak said. “Ukraine has never used terrorist methods of warfare, or terrorism as a tactic, unlike Russia.”

The administration of Joe Biden – which has led the ongoing American subsidization of Ukraine’s war with Russia – issued no immediate official comment on the attacks.

Dozens of nations condemned the attack and extended sympathies to Russia. Numerous of those messages were posted to the social media feed of the Russian foreign affairs office.

