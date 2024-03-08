Mark Powell: Joe Biden Gave The Wrong Speech

Some White House staffer made a serious mistake on Thursday night – sending U.S. president Joe Biden to Capitol Hill with a copy of his Democratic convention acceptance speech instead of his State of the Union address.

Biden made presidential history on March 7, 2024, by delivering the most overtly partisan State of the Union talk ever. He wasn’t the chief executive reporting on conditions in the country (what the speech is supposed to be about); he was the master of ceremonies overseeing a Democratic campaign pep rally – and a Jerry Springer Show pep rally at that.

For more than an hour, the Capitol was transformed into a partisan hootenanny as Democrats threw decorum to the wind. They alternately hooted and booed and repeatedly broke into chants of “Four More Years!”

Everything was contrived. After arriving late, Biden moved toward the rostrum slower than a bride going down a church aisle, milking the TV time with the subtlety of a ham actor.

Two things were obvious from the get-go: The speech was tailored to appeal exclusively to the Democratic base, and the president had been coached to exude energy and enthusiasm.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Biden didn’t bother pretending he was talking to independents, swing voters, or even Nikki Haley/ #NeverTrump Republicans. He was there to rally and motivate his party’s foot soldiers, pure and simple. He was also overly coached. Someone obviously gave him too many shots of Geritol beforehand. But in his effort to appear bounding with energy, he came off to many observers as a cantankerous, angry old man.

There were plenty of age-related stumbles. For starters, Biden began speaking before House Speaker Mike Johnson had given the traditional introduction. At one point he said “Moscow” when he strayed off the Teleprompter while he was talking about Toronto. Words were slurred and names mangled.

Apart from how he spoke, there was the matter of what he said. Credit Biden with at least this much: he did bother covering himself with the thinnest of fig leaves, saying “my predecessor” instead of “Donald Trump” and talking about radicals without actually saying the words “MAGA Republicans.” But there was no mistaking who he meant. Beyond that, it was gloves off as he went after Republicans, at one point snarkily referring to them as “you guys.”

While crassly partisan, Biden – an erstwhile “uniter” – was nonetheless obsessed with using the phrase “our democracy.” He repeated it over and over like a family parrot with a two-word vocabulary. By the way, did you know our so-called “democracy” is currently facing its greatest threat since Nazi hordes overran Europe in World War II? It must be because Biden started off by saying so. However, in Biden-speak, anyone whose views differ from his own qualifies as a threat to “our democracy.”

(Click to view)

U.S. president Joe Biden delivering his State of the Union address at the Capitol building on March 7, 2024 (Pool)

Biden’s campaign carnival had something for almost everyone. He promised to rain tax dollars in a spending deluge that would’ve drowned Noah’s family and even managed to thread the Israel-Palestinian needle by saying positive things about both sides. (Some savvy politician also cut a shrewd deal beforehand: Rep. Rashida Tlaib and a fellow “Squad” member had small signs resembling old-fashioned church fans bearing the words “Stop Sending Bombs” and “Lasting Ceasefire Now” – but they remained silent, sparing Biden the embarrassment of being shouted down by members of his own party).

Biden played all his greatest hits. He trotted out the so-called January 6, 2021, “insurrection” and didn’t miss an opportunity to pander to a single member of the traditional Democratic base: Union members, teachers, blacks, same-sex couples, green energy crusaders, college student loan forgivers, gun grabbers, pro-abortion activists … he slobbered love over each and every group and promised action, invariably in the form of heaping servings of federal tax dollars. He even cussed a few times for good measure, just to remind everyone he’s a Regular Joe from Scranton, Pa.

Biden did make news by saying the name Laken Riley, the coed who was murdered last month on the campus of the University of Georgia – allegedly by an illegal alien who was allowed to remain in the country thanks to Biden administration policies. A Johnny-come-lately convert to border security, Biden nonetheless argued that he – and he alone – is trying to slow the tidal way of undocumented immigrants flooding into the country.

Left unmentioned? The millions of illegal immigrants who poured across our borders when he reversed Trump’s policies on January 20, 2021.

The entire event was custom-made for Democrats who, understandably, loved every minute of it. The MSM glowingly reported afterward how vibrant and dynamic Biden appeared. To independent and Republican viewers, however, not so much.

***

***

The one person who did score big points on Thursday night was Katie Britt. Alabama’s freshman U.S. senator delivered the Republican response from the kitchen table of her home in Montgomery. Youthful and telegenic, she radiated sincerity and was a stark contrast to Biden’s “Oscar the Grouch” scowl. (Though, like Biden, she seemed to have also been over-coached and, at times, emoted like Bette Davis.)

Still, it was a successful debut for her on the national stage.

While many House Democrats behaved badly, there were plenty of bad actors in the Republican camp as well. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s decision to sport a red MAGA hat was grossly inappropriate for the occasion; at one point, she shouted directly at Biden – channeling Georgia trailer trash.

One couldn’t help wondering what the ghosts of Harry Truman, Ike, John F. Kennedy, and LBJ would say if they had looked down at the whole sorry spectacle.

The luckiest draw of the night went to education secretary Miguel Cardona. As the designated “sole survivor,” he was kept at a secure location to guarantee continuity of government in the event of a tragedy. Thus, he was spared enduring the dismal charade.

Biden began his remarks with a lame joke. Responding to the thundering ovation, he quipped, “If I were smart, I would go home now.” That was the one thing he got right in the entire one-hour, eight-minute Democratic pep rally, which was cheap and shabby and totally beneath the dignity of his office.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

