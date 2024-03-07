Previewing Joe Biden’s 2024 ‘State Of The Union’ Speech

The president took a deep breath and said something none of his predecessors had ever said before – and which none of his successors have said since.

“I must say to you that the state of the union is not good.”

It would have been an understatement to say the mood inside the U.S. Capitol’s House chamber was sober. But the president continued to lay it out in blunt, no-nonsense language.

“Millions of Americans are out of work. Recession and inflation are eroding the money of millions more. Prices are too high, and sales are too slow.”

The president was Gerald Ford. The date was January 15, 1975. The occasion was the State of the Union address. Listening in the chamber that night was a 32-year-old senator named Joe Biden.

Almost exactly a half-century later, now-president Biden could say those very same words in his own State of the Union address Thursday night. For the predicaments facing the country in 1975 and 2024 are eerily similar.

But … he won’t. Unlike Ford almost 50 years earlier, Biden is in the middle of a reelection campaign. And the State of the Union address is traditionally viewed as its unofficial kickoff event. One of the most widely watched events of the year – once upon a time, anyway – it’s a chance to shine the spotlight squarely on the chief executive and listen as he alternates between giving himself a verbal pat on the back for his accomplishments and laying out his vision for the future.

Upon extending an invitation to the White House, lawmakers from both the House and Senate gather in the House chamber. The best seats down front are reserved for the biggest VIPs — U.S. Supreme Court justices, cabinet members, the military’s top brass, and so on.

For everybody else, it’s first come, first served. Some members of the president’s party show up hours ahead of time hoping to snag a good seat along the aisle – with the goal of the folks back home seeing them shaking hands with the big cheese on his way to or from the rostrum on live network TV.

Conversely, there’s a mad stampede to get out of the chamber the moment the president has exited. Every available inch of space has already been allocated to news media from all over the country, and with cameras positioned on tripods and ready to roll, they’ll be awaiting immediate reactions in the form of post-speech interviews. In 2011, this author had the opportunity to watch the spectacle of senators and congress members literally running to the designated area where local media from their states were waiting. The Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500 had nothing on that stampede.

(Click to view)

U.S. president Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of congress on February 7, 2023 (The White House)

The State of the Union address is a paradox. It is one of Washington’s most highly anticipated events of the year. Yet, in the past generation, only a handful of addresses included memorable moments. Consider Bill Clinton’s 1996 declaration that “the era of big government is over.”

Biden must have been nodding off during that part of the speech …

Then there was 2002, when George W. Bush proclaimed there was “an axis of evil, arming to threaten the peace of the world.” He singled out North Korea, Iran, and Iraq as its charter members. (Spoiler alert: They’re still making mischief today.)

But apart from a few soundbites here and there, these speeches are usually far from unforgettable.

On the flip side, the big speech has also seen some shameful moments. Foremost among them was in 2020, when, with former President Donald Trump still at the rostrum having completed his remarks, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a show of holding up her copy of his address and ripping it in half in a disgracefully inappropriate display of contempt. America watched her temper tantrum play out on live TV.

(Click to view)

(C-SPAN)

Speaking of television, it’s the thing Biden must be most careful of Thursday night. With his approval ratings so far underwater a mermaid could be his running mate, appearance is everything for the 81-year-old president. He can’t be seen stumbling on his way to the rostrum. He can’t have a momentary mental lapse, and he must stick to the prepared text on the teleprompter because he can’t afford another one of those incidents where he means one name but says another.

Should that happen, a poor performance alone wouldn’t doom his reelection bid – but it would make a rough road even rockier.

Here’s another thing to keep an eye out for: The Democratic Party’s progressive wing is feeling especially feisty just now. Will members of the “Squad” and other Far Lefties boo him when he talks about the Israel-Hamas war and Palestinians in Gaza? If they do, look for it to appear in a Trump TV commercial by the weekend.

The White House has been working on this speech since the beginning of the year. And you can bet your bottom dollar Biden has been rehearsing it over and over for a long time, too. All that for a speech that will be forgotten by the time America crawls into bed Thursday night … assuming any of them watch it in the first place?

Last year, only 27.3 million Americans watched Biden deliver his remarks – the second-smallest audience ever for such a speech (and a 38 percent decline in viewership from Biden’s 2022 address). Of those who tuned in, 73 percent were over the age of 55 while only five percent were under the age of 35.

