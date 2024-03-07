Constitutional Carry Becomes The Law In South Carolina

After a fierce battle between hardline gun rights activists and political pragmatists over the passage of a law legalizing the permit-less carry of handguns in South Carolina, a legislative conference committee produced a “constitutional carry” bill amenable to both chambers – one which was promptly signed into law by governor Henry McMaster.

“This bill expands the Second Amendment rights of our law-abiding citizens and will keep violent criminals behind bars with increased penalties for illegal gun use and possession,” McMaster wrote on X.

The new law – H. 3594 – allows adults eligible to possess a firearm to carry their weapon without first obtaining a concealed weapons permit (CWP). Prior to passage, those who wished to carry had to take a CWP class and demonstrate their proficiency on a firing range in order to earn a permit.

The state’s CWP program won’t cease to exist, as under the new statute CWP holders will face lighter sentences if convicted of a crime using a gun – and will still be able to enjoy reciprocity with other states that accept South Carolina CWP’s.

(Click to view)

States giving South Carolina permit holders reciprocity (NRA)

While opponents of the legislation repeatedly cited law enforcement officials’ opposition to the easing of gun restrictions, many police leaders and prosecutors were thrilled the bill added mandatory minimum sentences to South Carolina’s felon in possession of firearm statutes.

S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson said the bill not only “protect(s) the Second Amendment, it helps law enforcement and prosecutors crack down on criminals possessing firearms illegally.” Wilson said “law-abiding citizens shouldn’t be penalized for the behavior of bad guys.”

South Carolinians interested in carrying a weapon, but unfamiliar with the state’s firearm statutes, should exercise caution. Carrying is prohibited in a number of locations such as schools and university, hospitals (without permission) and businesses which post “No Concealable Weapons Allowed” signs.

Also, one’s legal and ethical obligations when carrying are numerous – and the consequences for mistakes are dire.

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews.

