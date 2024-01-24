South Carolina Senate Debates Constitutional Carry Bill

South Carolina senators debated legalizing the permit-less carry of handguns at the S.C. State House this week, taking up a measure which would allow any law-abiding gun owner to legally carry a firearm without first having to obtain governmental approval.

Senator Shane Martin of Spartanburg, S.C. – who was tasked with explaining the legislation (H. 3594) – reminded his colleagues “our Second Amendment is enshrined in our Constitution.” He also clarified that the state’s current concealed weapons framework – which grants permittees reciprocity in a number of other states – would remain intact.

The S.C. House passed constitutional carry last February, and the Senate adopted the House bill – although there is a similar bill moving through the legislative process.

***

Senator Mia McLeod expressed concern the bill would worsen already alarming domestic violence rates in the Palmetto State, although Martin informed McLeod the legislation would not impact one’s legal eligibility to carry a firearm in a private residence.

McLeod next pressed Martin over guns in schools.

“What about schools?” she asked. “I mean, they still have 18-year-olds in school.”

The legislation passed by the House and taken up by the Senate would amend S.C. Code of Laws § 16-23-420 to prohibit carrying a gun “on any premises or property owned, operated, or controlled by a private or public school.”

(Click to view)

(Sabb and Martin Via: SCETV)

Senator Ronnie Sabb reiterated concerns expressed by members of the law enforcement community at the subcommittee level that the legislation would make criminals harder to apprehend.

“They’re just they want to know who’s carrying. Okay, I get that.” Martin replied. “But that’s not how the Constitution works. Everybody has a right to exercise their Second Amendment rights. And just because it maybe makes somebody with a uniform on feel a little bit uncomfortable that doesn’t mean we don’t need to do it.”

Senator Dick Harpootlian argued against the bill, telling his colleagues he’d been to crime scenes and seen people “screaming and yelling as they died.”

“It is a torturous, horrible death,” Harpootlian said. “And what this bill will do is allow more people to insert hot lead into people that are living and breathing and take that life away.”

Harpootlian then told the body that he had received death threats, adding that if anyone broke into his home “I will insert a piece of hot metal in you to protect me and my family.”

(Click to view)

(Harpootlian during the Murdaugh Trial – Via:Jeff Blake/Pool)

Senator Luke Rankin expressed concern that law enforcement officers wouldn’t have a legal avenue to search “suspicious” individuals if the bill passed by the House wasn’t amended. It was suggested by multiple senators that language be inserted to ensure the legality of searching gun-carrying individuals was equal to those who weren’t carrying a firearm.

Rankin was one of many senators to reference the dissatisfaction expressed by many members of the law enforcement community with the prospect of losing a legal avenue to pursue potential criminals.

Senator Greg Hembree recounted hearing similar exasperation from the law enforcement community throughout his career as a solicitor.

“I was a criminal prosecutor when the CWP law was was proposed back in the 25 years ago,” he said.

Hembree said he recalled his colleagues telling him the law would “be the end of the world as we know it” and that “there will be blood flowing in the streets.”

The predicted calamity never materialized.

Hembree fast-forwarded to his time in the legislature.

“We take up another gun bill … the one about going into restaurants, you remember that?” he continued “The argument was, oh my God, it’s gonna be the end of the world as we know it, there’s going to be blood in the streets. They’re gonna be shooting everybody in the restaurants … it didn’t happen.”

(Click to view)

(Governor Henry McMaster – Via: Facebook)

Senator Stephen Goldfinch proposed an amendment which would allow businesses to distinguish between CWP holders and non-CWP holders in signage prohibiting individuals from carrying firearms on their premises. Shortly after debating this amendment the body disbanded to prepare for governor Henry McMaster‘s annual ‘State of the State’ speech.

While It’s too early to know how the senators will vote – or how the amendment process might alter the language of the bill – I spoke with Palmetto Gun Rights executive director Tommy Dimsdale after the floor debate on Wednesday to assess what election-year pressures lawmakers might face.

“Gun owners have been asking for Constitutional Carry for over a decade and this is the General Assembly’s best chance to pass it,” Dimsdale told me. “Gun owners turn out to the polls in just a few months so Republican lawmakers who vote for anti-gun measures on this bill, or vote against final passage do so at their own political peril.”

Count on FITSNews to keep score when debate on this legislation resumes …

***

***

