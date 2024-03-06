Thomas Ravenel’s Latest Drama Involves A Gate?

Thomas Ravenel – a former cast member of the Bravo TV reality series Southern Charm – has been rebuked by local bureaucrats in his bid to make changes to the entrance gate of his Aiken, South Carolina home.

The unanimous vote by the city of Aiken’s design and review board took place on Tuesday night, denying Ravenel the desired changes he wanted to make to his property. News of the bureaucratic rebuke was first reported by Matthew Christian of The Aiken Standard.

Ravenel – a former South Carolina state treasurer and twice-failed U.S. Senate candidate – purchased the property at 836 Whiskey Road (known locally as The Balcony) for $1.8 million in 2020. After a car wreck damaged the gate three months ago, Ravenel applied to not only replace the structure – but also to make changes to the design.

His vision? Adding gold balls atop the four columns, which he proposed painting flat black. The finishing touch? A plaque welded to the gate which would have borne the convicted felon’s initials.

Ravenel could have rebuilt the gate without approval from the city, but because his home is located within Aiken’s “Historic Overlay District,” the review board must approve any structural changes to the exterior of his compound.

Ravenel did not attend the review board meeting. Attending on his behalf was his house manager and nanny, Deidre Politelli, and Donald Butler of Aiken Ornamental Ironworks. The duo’s testimony was not enough to sway the panel – which okayed the repair of the gate but rejected Ravenel’s plan to make changes they claimed were inconsistent with the character of the district.

Luis Rinaldini, who represents the Historic Aiken Foundation, was one of three people who spoke in opposition of Ravenel’s application to redesign the gate to the residence – which has reportedly been extensively renovated since its purchase four years ago.

Ravenel, originally from Charleston, was elected treasurer of South Carolina in 2006 but was forced to resign months later after he was indicted on federal drug charges. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in 2004 and again as a petition candidate in 2014.

