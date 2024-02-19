‘Promise Man’ Threatens South Carolina Journalist

On Thursday (February 14, 2024), eye-witnesses to a broadside collision outside of The Palmetto Club in downtown Columbia, South Carolina found themselves on the receiving end of nonsensical threats from the “very smart” companion of one of the drivers involved in the incident.

Did the author of this article mention he was one of those eye-witnesses? Or that the companion’s “promise” to do him harm — for merely observing his family’s otherwise unremarkable crash — was the second such threat against his life this week?

The unfortunate reality of journalism is that correspondents are confronted, intimidated and attacked by subjects every damn day. So much so, it’s unrealistic for watchdogs to keep track of each criminal threat received by those of us in service of the Fourth Estate.

Of interest? Since venturing into the genteel world of journalism, the author has been so fortunate as to receive threats from universities, entertainment companies, 501(c)(3) nonprofits, entrepreneurs, criminal defendants and duly elected public servants.

It is my contention that sensible journalists are not only unperturbed by such individuals or entities, but emboldened by the cosmic stupidity of their comments … bringing with it bombshell exposés beyond their wildest comprehension.

Which brings us back to Thursday …

***

At approximately 9:49 p.m. EST, a 2021 BMW X5 ran a red light at the intersection of Sumter and Lady Street — plowing into an elderly gentleman’s vehicle before catching-air and front-first into The Palmetto Club, a swanky, member-owned social/ dining society in Columbia.

“There’s an easier way to get into The Palmetto Club,” quipped one eye-witness. “It’s a nice place for a nice car to reach terminal velocity. You think [the driver] is a member?”

While the driver of the BMW emerged virtually unscathed, the same could not be said for the disoriented, elderly victim in the other vehicle. Approximately nine spectators — including this author — watched as Richland County Emergency Services (EMS) strapped him into a neck brace and lifted him onto a stretcher.

***

After observing the wreck and subsequent aftermath, FITSNews was interested in determining both the identity and sobriety of the driver of the BMW. This, after having freshly exposed the driving while intoxicated (DUI) arrest of Kershaw County magistrate judge Darrell J. Drakeford – and more recently the DUI arrest of Blackbaud chief executive officer Michael P. Gianoni.

Last month, Drakeford was supposedly intoxicated when approached by an officer with the Columbia Police Department (CPD). This, while his vehicle was “disabled” over high-traffic railroad tracks on South Assembly Street — approximately one mile from The Palmetto Club.

In the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s crash, FITSNews journalist and researcher Callie Lyons identified the driver of the BMW as an actively licensed practical nurse and child care provider with a criminal record dating back to 1998. While we have no intention of blasting her issues across our platform at this time, one member of her personal response team pushed things too far … literally.

After snapping a picture of the X5 scattered across the sidewalk, this author was approached by several individuals later identified as family members of the driver. One of these family members – “Dwayne,” as he was referred to more than once – deployed physicality within seconds.

“What did you see,” questioned Dwayne within inches of the author’s face — to which the author explicitly answered twice. “So what did you see,” questioned an apparently confused Dwayne three more times — to which the author proposed having a nearby officer translate.

“You’re stupid,” Dwayne continued. “You’re stupid. I’m gone. You’re stupid … I’m very smart, and you better be careful what you say to me because you’ll find yourself in those bushes in a few minutes.”

Yet another threat for the week …

***

“It’s not a threat, it’s a fucking promise. I don’t make threats, I make promises,” Dwayne added. “So if you don’t watch what you say, and be careful what you say, you’re going to find yourself [in the bushes]. Okay?”

While physically pressing himself against the author, Dwayne’s companion reminded him of a wedding scheduled to take place next week — and that his impending arrest could impact his attendance at the aforementioned gathering. At this point, Dwayne backed away and began berating his companion for so rudely interrupting his informative lecture.

While the author likes San Francisco rapper Larry June as much as anyone else, Dwayne evidently misunderstood the 2016 ballad, “Trouble by the Bushes” — in which June was more concerned with leaving someone missing rather than inside waist-high bushes surrounding an upscale social club.

As of this writing, we’re working to identify Dwayne — who may answer to the name of “good” or “smart” or “promise man” while violating shrubbery. Until then, know that our news team will never be intimidated when it comes to gathering and reporting the news.

This story may be updated …

***

