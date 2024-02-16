Blackbaud CEO Popped For DUI

The chief executive officer of a billion-dollar software company based in Charleston, South Carolina was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Friday morning, according to jail records.

Michael P. Gianoni, 63, was booked at the Sheriff Al Cannon detention center at approximately 6:17 a.m. EST on Friday, February 16, 2024. The chief executive of Blackbaud was charged with a first offense driving under the influence (DUI) after refusing a breathalyzer test from law enforcement.

Details of the incident have yet to be released …

Michael P. Gianoni (Charleston County)

Blackbaud was founded in 1981 in New York City but relocated to the Palmetto State in 1989. The firm did more than a billion dollars of business in 2022 and had total assets of nearly $3 billion . Blackbaud employed more than 3,000 people around the globe, as of 2022 – most of them remote employees.

Gianoni has been the firm’s chief executive officer since November 2013. Under his leadership, “Blackbaud is building a new legacy that reaches far beyond its position as the leading cloud software company powering social good,” according to his online biography.

Of interest? Blackbaud’s stock took a major hit earlier this week, closing at $69.14 a share on Friday after climbing as high as $82.65 just four days ago..

Gianoni was released on a $992 personal recognizance bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2024.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, he is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to the charge filed against him.

