South Carolina Magistrate Arrested For DUI On Railroad Tracks

A part-time magistrate judge has been criminally charged after he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) while immobilized on a railroad track in Columbia, South Carolina.

On January 27, 2024, Kershaw County magistrate Darrell J. Drakeford was allegedly intoxicated when approached by an officer with the Columbia Police Department (CPD). This encounter took place as his vehicle was “disabled” over a high-traffic rail line at approximately 1:15 a.m. EST.

“The reporting officer contacted [Drakeford], who was sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running,” wrote CPD officer Richard Johnson Jr. “The suspect had slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage was emitting from the suspect’s person.”

According to CPD, Drakeford was incapable of standing without assistance and refused a field sobriety test on South Assembly Street. He was subsequently transported to CPD Headquarters where he then refused a DataMaster breathalyzer.

The magistrate was thereafter booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and later released on a $1,017 personal recognizance (PR) bond set by fellow magistrate Gail Jabber.

A Limestone University graduate, Drakeford “joined” the Kershaw County Magistrate Court in 2005. His nomination was supported by former S.C. state senator Vincent Sheheen and approved by former S.C. governor Mark Stanford.

To recap: South Carolina is one of only two states in America where lawmakers elect their judges. As reported over and over and over again, this process is notoriously corrupt and continuously yielding of unsatisfactory results … with the exception of Drakeford?

“I’ve always found him to be an outstanding judge,” said Brett Perry, a careered criminal defense attorney in Camden. “I never felt like he set an excessively high bond on anyone. I never felt like he set an excessively low bond on anyone.”

Perry furthermore added that Drakeford was exercising his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination by refusing CPDs breathalyzer — a bittersweet “freedom” seeing as it results in the automatic revocation of ones license for a period of six months for a first offense.

As for Drakeford’s judgeship? It appears as though the magistrate is on administrative leave pending the disposition of his criminal charge, according to sources within the Kershaw County Courthouse. We are still awaiting official word on his status from the state’s judicial branch.

“He does not hold any court. He just sets bonds,” continued Perry. “He’s very measured in the way he approaches things … I’ve got no complaints with his services as a magistrate to Kershaw County. None whatsoever.”

In addition to his magisterial duties, Drakeford works as a senior auditor for the S.C. Office of the Inspector General (SCOIG), an “independent and objective” agency responsible for investigating fraud, waste, abuse, misconduct and mismanagement within state government.

Come December 4, 2023, Drakeford joined the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR), a government agency responsible for administering the revenue and regulatory laws of the state while increasing tax and regulatory compliance — among other publicized goals.

Which reminds us …

Earlier this week, FITSNews reported on SCDORs active investigation into Camden’s longtime director of finance, Debra Ann Courtney — accused of evading thousands of dollars in state taxes while underreporting millions in liquor sales at Gadgets of Lugoff.

Fear not, though, as her ongoing administrative leave was confirmed by Camden city manager Jonathan Rorie, who moreover told FITSNews that his municipality would “not comment regarding any of her personal activities.”

Little did we expect to report on yet another “Camdenite” in two days time — better yet one employed by the same agency accusing Courtney of evading $238,384 in state taxes while underreporting in excess of $2.4 million in liquor sales between 2019 and 2022 respectively.

As with anyone accused of committing a crime, Drakeford (and Courtney) are considered innocent until proven guilty — or until such time they enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement related to their charges.

If you know of similar incidents that deserve investigative scrutiny, please reach out to this media outlet. We’re not only committed to exposing nefarious activity — but steadfast on holding our publicly funded servants accountable.

