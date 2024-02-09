South Carolina Senate Expected To Advance Judicial ‘Reform’ Bill

Will it constitute meaningful change? Or be another example of ‘reform in name only?’

South Carolina senators are reportedly planning to advance a judicial “reform” bill to the floor of the chamber within the month – although it’s unclear whether their proposal will amount to anything resembling a significant shift in the way judges are chosen in the Palmetto State.

After months of delay, senators finally took up this issue on Tuesday – meeting at the subcommittee level to consider various pieces of legislation which appear to do little more than tinker around the edges of this growing problem.

To recap: South Carolina is one of only two states in America in which lawmakers picks judges – a process led by a shady screening committee dominated by a handful of powerful lawyer-legislators. These political attorneys routinely reap the rewards of their influence over this process – receiving preferential treatment on behalf of their clients at the expense of judicial integrity.

As this media outlet has meticulously documented over the years, this inherently unfair system has enabled institutional corruption, shredded the rights of victims, empowered violent criminals and materially eroded public safety. It has also turned the judiciary into little more than a political annex of the legislature – a problem which is getting worse, not better.

Have lawmakers delivered on their promise to fix this corruption? No. In fact, this year has been among the worst on record. In addition to engaging in more of the same corrupt insider dealmaking, legislative leaders are currently working overtime to shut down the reform movement by engaging in an institutional whitewash of the current system.

The only reason they are addressing the issue now? One courageous lawmaker stood up and said “enough is enough.” S.C. senator Wes Climer‘s vow to filibuster judicial elections until a reform bill was passed has lawmakers scrambling … but will they do anything of substance?

Or merely pass more “reform in name only?”

Sen. Luke Rankin, left, and Sen. Wes Climer are seen during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting in Columbia, S.C. (Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

According to our sources, there is general agreement among Senate leaders – including judiciary chairman Luke Rankin – to enact the following changes to the Palmetto State’s scandal-scarred Judicial Merit Selection Commission (SCJMSC).

Lawyer-legislators would not be allowed to serve on the judicial screening panel.

This provision is intended to curb the influence of attorney-politicians during the screening process, although lawyer-legislators would still be allowed to vote on judicial candidates once their names are sent to the General Assembly. Every judicial candidate found qualified by the screening panel would receive a vote.

Under the current structure, only three candidates for each judicial seat are advanced to the legislature for a vote. This three-candidate limit is routinely used to rig races. Anonymous complaints against judges would not be permitted.

This is an effort to prevent lawmakers from threatening judges or judicial candidates during the screening process by using allegations made anonymously. Campaigning for judicial offices on the grounds of the S.C. State House would be forbidden.

This is an attempt to preserve the integrity of the selection process and prevent judges and judicial candidates from demeaning themselves as they solicit legislative support.

Do the reforms articulated above constitute meaningful change? No, not really … even if a bill containing all of these measures were to become law, the S.C. General Assembly would retain exclusive control over the selection of judges.

What does real reform look like? Reducing the legislature’s role to one of advice and consent … and giving the executive branch the power to appoint (and the people the power to remove).

I’ve previously laid out what I believe to be the ideal solution – a hybrid model in which judges would be nominated by the governor with the advice and consent of the legislature. From there, they would be subjected to recall and retention elections if they wanted to keep their seats.

Ultimately, though, I care less about the specific structural change and more about the outcomes it engenders. Simple or systemic, it is the outcomes which matter. Which reminds me: I am not naïve enough to think even the most aggressive changes to the current structure will succeed absent ongoing vigilance over the entire process.

My outlet intends to continue providing that vigilance ..

BANNER: Travis Bell Columbia SC Photographers

