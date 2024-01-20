Murdaugh’s Bad Day, Cop’s X-Rated Hot Tub Pic, Election Update – Week In Review 1/20/2024

This week’s show kicked off with a recap of the huge status conference held in Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday morning involving attorneys for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and prosecutors in the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

That status conference – presided over by former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal – was held two weeks in advance of an evidentiary hearing on allegations of jury tampering in Murdaugh’s double homicide trial last winter. Embattled Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill is accused of pushing jurors toward a guilty verdict to sell copies of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice, portions of which she has since admitted to plagiarizing.

While Hill is staring down some serious consequences for her alleged conduct on multiple fronts, Toal made it clear she would be focusing the Murdaugh hearing very narrowly – and basing her decision on a legal standard very favorable to the state.

In addition to mine and Jenn Wood‘s breakdown of what transpired at the conference, be sure to check out my interview with Palmetto State attorney Lauren Taylor.

To watch that conversation, click here.

***

Next up, Andy Fancher and I discussed his big story on the termination of a Laurens County sheriff’s deputy who landed in hot water (literally) after his naked hot tub pictures wound up on a gay dating app. Unbelievably? The same deputy who lost his job for disclosing his dick pics on a private forum wasn’t fired after he shot and killed several dogs last December in broad daylight – an incident captured on video and exposed by S.C. eighth judicial circuit public defender Chelsea McNeill.

Fancher brought the receipts on this story in one of the most entertaining segments we’ve ever done on this show …

Rounding out the program, our special projects director Dylan Nolan took a victory lap after his previous presidential prognostications proved prescient in early-voting Iowa. And yeah, try saying “previous presidential prognostications proved prescient” five times really fast. It’s hard.

Anyway, Dylan and I talked about the Iowa returns and their impact on the presidential race moving forward – including next month’s “First in the South” presidential primary election. We also discussed how the upcoming election will impact the future of the American Republic, with Dylan also flexing his grey cells by breaking down the potential implications of the U.S. supreme court overturning the ‘Chevron Doctrine.’

Not paying attention to that story? You should be …

Our show closed with a special treat: A visit to the set by our founding editor’s youngest child, Matty.

Thanks to everyone for tuning in and please remember, your support drives everything we do here at FITSNews. As we continue holding those in power accountable – and continue pushing for reforms that enhance accountability at the institutional level

***

***

