Dog-Killing Deputy ‘Terminated’ Over Explicit Hot Tub Pictures

The embattled Laurens County Sheriffs Office (LCSO) has once again made headlines for unscrupulous actions performed by a deputy all-too-familiar to this outlet. Fear not, though, as sheriff Don Reynolds terminated this officer’s employment — albeit three weeks after defending him on Facebook.

WARNING: This report contains graphic depictions of animal cruelty … and censored images of male nudity.

As our outlet reported last month, LCSO lieutenant Timothy Byrd and animal control sergeant Geoffrey Brown shot three docile dogs with a department-issued shotgun while in the presence of officers of the Laurens Police Department (LPD) on December 17, 2022.

***

Unbeknownst to Byrd and Brown, their actions were recorded on two separate police cameras and sent to S.C. eighth judicial circuit public defender Chelsea McNeill — who was notified of the incident by an unrelated witness.

Following her 11-month investigation across multiple departments, McNeill concluded that Byrd and Brown had committed felonious animal cruelty for the unprovoked shooting of these canines. Her argument? That a civilian would be arrested for doing the exact same thing under the exact same circumstance.

Don’t believe her? Take a look …

(Click to view)

DASHCAM (8th Circuit Public Defender’s Office)

Did we mention that Byrd received the prestigious Laurens County Officer of the Year Award five months after shooting this canine? Or that he was featured on FOX Carolina, GoLaurens and Who’s On The Move following his ceremony at Piedmont Technical College (PTI)?

For a better understanding of what transpired on December 17, 2022, we encourage you to read our original exposé: Sheriff Remains Silent On Graphic Video Of Deputy Shooting Dog. The five-minute documentary essay we published with it is worth scrutinizing, too.

***

“THE FACEBOOK SHERIFF”

Laurens County sheriff Don Reynolds and LCSO sergeant Geoffrey Brown

(Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Three days after publishing our initial exposé, Reynolds assailed FITSNews on social media — claiming we neither contacted him nor gave him an opportunity to respond to the allegations against his department.

This, despite the fact we emailed him on November 15, 2023, and encouraged him to respond to the allegations against his department.

We published our exposé three weeks after contacting his office to no avail. We then published a separate report — Sheriff Blasts FITSNews Amid New Animal Cruelty Allegations — in which he did not respond to yet another request for comment.

In place of his inexplicable silence, first responders from within his own jurisdiction have come forward to speak out anonymously …

“Excuse my language, but f*** Don Reynolds,” said one of these public servants. “The sheriff is in damage-control mode right now. He’s running scared and can’t figure out who’s leaking this information … Everyone must be held accountable, including him.”

On December 13, 2023 — one day after blasting this outlet — Reynolds announced his bid for reelection. According to several constituents, Reynolds has advised them to ignore our “fake” outlet.

***

WHAT ABOUT BROWN?

(Click to view)

LCSO sergeant Geoffrey Brown shooting a different canine on 5/25/2023.

(Provided) LCSO sergeant Geoffrey Brown shooting a different canine on 5/25/2023.

(Provided)

***

On Dec. 30, 2023, Brown was abruptly terminated from LCSO following three years and seven months of nationally-recognized duty. News of the expulsion was leaked by fellow deputies and confirmed by training files obtained from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

According to the SCCJA, Brown was terminated from the Belton Police Department (BPD) for violation of agency policy in 2007 … before he failed to complete basic training with the Ware Shoals Police Department (WSPD) in 2014. Six years later, he was deputized by LCSO.

The same files indicate that Brown was terminated last month for the following: “Violation of agency policy not involving misconduct. Violation of use of social media policy. Violation of unbecoming conduct policy.”

“Everyone was told that he was fired because of inappropriate pictures sent over Facebook Messenger,” said one officer familiar with the termination. “But we think they’re trying to save face because they don’t want people to know it was over Grindr.”

While exact details remain unclear, it appears as though Brown’s naked hot tub selfies were leaked from his Grindr account — a mobile dating app used by men and “gender non-conforming people” of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Grindr profile and subsequent selfies — which have since made their way into the hands of constituents — indicate that Brown had an affinity for hosting “otters,” or traditionally masculine men with average levels of body hair … in his hot tub.

“Now don’t get me wrong,” continued the anonymous officer. “Reynolds is old school. As old school as you can get. I’m sure Brown being gay played a part in his termination, but I think the d*** pic gave [Reynolds] the excuse he needed.”

The hotly contested, widely circulated pictures in question …

(Click to view)

LCSO sergeant Geoffrey Brown on Grindr.

(Provided) LCSO sergeant Geoffrey Brown’s penis on Grindr.

(Provided)

***

THE PATH FORWARD …

As with every FITSNews report detailing unscrupulous actions from within the LCSO, we reached out to Reynolds in hopes that he would share his side of the developing narrative. Our latest message was sent on January 9, 2024 and reads in part:

Our outlet is writing an article on Sgt. Geoff Brown’s abrupt termination from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on Dec. 30, 2023. That being said, is your office interested in providing a statement on Brown’s “violation of agency policy” resulting in his unemployment? Finally, what is the best way to contact your office moving forward? I’m asking as neither you nor your staff have ever responded to my emails. Tue, Jan 9, 11:44 a.m.

Neither Reynolds nor anyone empowered to speak on his behalf responded. On that point, we highly encourage the incumbent sheriff to monitor his inbox ahead of primaries — as FITSNews is investigating a now-leaked department secret wreaking of corruption.

“It’s so sad,” McNeill said, referring to Brown’s termination. “Apparently, murdering dogs doesn’t get you fired but having alleged gay material online in your personal life does.”

If anyone in our audience knows of similar cases deserving of investigative scrutiny, please reach out to this media outlet. We’re not only committed to exposing nefarious activity within government — but also holding our law enforcement officers accountable.

***

