‘Person of Interest’ In Stephen Smith Case Appears In Court

One of the ‘persons of interest’ in the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED)’s homicide investigation into the 2015 death of Hampton, S.C. teenager Stephen Smith appeared in Colleton County magistrate court on Tuesday.

His appearance had nothing to do with the unsolved mystery of Smith’s apparent murder eight-and-half years ago, however.

Shawn Levi Connelly, 27, of Brunson, S.C., was charged on December 15, 2023 with a watercraft violation, according to court records. The charge was related to the titling of a watercraft – and specifically, to Connelly’s failure to provide a bill of sale on a recently purchased vessel.

The charging officer in the case was Justin Deloach of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

Connelly was fined $50 for the infraction. His appearance sent the social media rumor mill into overdrive with many speculating it had something to do with the Smith case. It did not.

The other ‘person of interest’ in the Smith case – 26-year-old Patrick A. Wilson of Brunson, S.C. – has also been brought up on unrelated charges in recent months. Wilson was taken into custody in Greenville County last August and held for four days ahead of a bench trial on an alcohol violation. That case also had nothing to do with Smith’s death … or the famed Murdaugh family which has been so often linked to it.

State and local law enforcement agencies remain quiet about the ongoing homicide investigation, which was said to be the subject of an ongoing grand jury investigation.

For those of you unfamiliar with this high-profile unsolved mystery, Smith’s body was discovered in the middle of Sandy Run Road near Crocketville, S.C., in the early morning hours of July 8, 2015. Smith had a horrific head injury initially believed to have been caused by a gunshot wound – but it was later (and quite controversially) determined to have been the result of a vehicular hit-and-run.

Connelly was named in a S.C. Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) report on Smith’s death – along with Wilson. Our media outlet exclusively published that document (.pdf) back in March. Shortly thereafter, we reported on Wilson and Connelly’s shared status as persons of interest in connection with the Smith case.

Smith’s homicide investigation, which had long remained stagnant amidst rumors of the involvement of Murdaugh family members, attracted international attention after it was featured in media coverage and documentaries related to the financial crimes of Alex Murdaugh – and the murder of his wife and son. While there is no evidence of Murdaugh involvement, the association elevated the case – and the public outcry for justice. Last year, Smith’s body was exhumed for a second autopsy in hopes of discovering clues that could lead to an arrest – and justice for the Smith family.

Connelly and Wilson became persons of interest after Darrell Williams of Varnville, S.C. – who described himself as a sort of step-father to Wilson – contacted a member of law enforcement to divulge information Wilson told him about being in Connelly’s vehicle when he “struck and killed Stephen”.

Despite renewed interest in Smith’s case, the appropriation of new law enforcement resources and the convening of a state grand jury to investigate the incident – no arrests have been made and no record of the grand jury proceedings has been made public.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience in the loop in the event any of that changes …

