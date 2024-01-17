Bad Day For Alex Murdaugh: Interview With Lauren Taylor

In the aftermath of a revealing, reverberative status conference held ahead of Alex Murdaugh‘s upcoming bid for a new trial, South Carolina attorney Lauren Taylor joined me to talk about what was clearly a resounding win for the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

Last winter, Wilson’s team – led by prosecutor Creighton Waters – secured convictions against Murdaugh during a six-week trial in Walterboro, S.C. that has been called the ‘Trial of the Century’ in the Palmetto State. Those verdicts are now in jeopardy, although this week’s status conference appears to have dramatically reduced the likelihood Murdaugh will receive a new trial.

At least for now …

As I noted in our coverage of this status conference, former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal dealt several critical blows to Murdaugh’s retrial bid – adopting a standard of proof favorable to prosecutors as it relates to jury tampering allegations leveled last September against Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

Toal also limited the ability of Murdaugh’s attorneys to impeach Hill’s credibility … and to call witnesses that could have testified directly to the alleged tampering. According to Taylor, those developments make the defense’s job more difficult – but not impossible.

Taylor, our audience will recall, joined me in our studios earlier this month to discuss this case. This week, we hooked up online to walk our audience through the latest developments following the status conference.

As she did during our first conversation, Taylor showcased her command of the case law – and offered some predictions for where this case could wind up going after Toal issues her ruling.

As previously noted, Taylor is a criminal, family and personal injury attorney with offices across the Palmetto State – and more than a dozen years experience litigating a wide range of complex civil and criminal cases. She’s also a refreshingly unbiased, analytical voice on these matters – focusing her commentary exclusively on the facts at issue.

