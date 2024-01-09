South Carolina GOP, Democratic Leaders Seek To Limit Debate In 2024

Republican and Democratic leaders in the South Carolina House of Representatives are pushing a rules change that would limit floor debate on legislation – curtailing the ability of individual lawmakers (and groups of lawmakers) to hold up bills they don’t like.

Sources familiar with the proposed rules change say it cleared both the GOP and Democratic House legislative caucuses on Tuesday (January 9, 2024) and is set to be introduced in the House rules committee later this week.

This news outlet was not immediately able to verify whether the partisan caucuses discussed the issue on Tuesday as those gatherings are conducted behind closed doors. However, members of the S.C. Freedom Caucus – a group which would be significantly constrained by the proposed change – were reportedly preparing a statement in opposition to the measure.

According to our sources, the proposed rules change would grant the current GOP majority leader – Davey Hiott – and his Democratic counterpart, Todd Rutherford, the authority to select ten (10) amendments apiece for each bill which comes to the floor of the House for a vote.

All other amendments would be ruled out of order – and dismissed without a vote.

Aside from granting parity to Democrats – in a chamber where “Republicans” enjoy a numerical supermajority – the new rule would shut down attempts by conservatives to reshape legislation in ways more favorable to citizens and taxpayers.

“This is worse than the loyalty oath,” one conservative told me, referring to last year’s decision by GOP establishment leaders to kick conservative Republicans out of their caucus.

That legislative battle is ongoing … but this one threatens to open up a new front in the fight, which is widely expected to spill over into the 2024 elections.

Now, not only would conservative lawmakers be unable to slow the progress of bills they oppose, they wouldn’t even have the ability to get their amendments heard.

That would be a boon to status quo lawmakers, who are eager not to have the Freedom Caucus force them on the record on “difficult” votes ahead of upcoming partisan primary elections.

What will come of the proposal?

The rules committee – chaired by GOP lawmaker Anne Thayer – is scheduled to meet this Wednesday afternoon (January 10, 2024) after lawmakers adjourn for the day. According to an agenda (.pdf) for this meeting, its lone item of business is a “discussion of proposed House rules changes.”

Keep it tuned to this media outlet for the very latest on this developing power play at the S.C. State House …

