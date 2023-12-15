‘Southern Charm’ Hit And Run: Video Released, Kathryn Dennis Questioned

South Carolina reality television star Kathryn Dennis remains at the heart of an ongoing investigation into a vehicular hit-and-run that injured a Lowcountry sheriff’s deputy in October.

No arrests have been made, however …

As we previously reported, a vehicle registered to Dennis struck the officer as she was directing traffic outside of Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner, S.C. at approximately 7:30 a.m. EDT on the morning of October 20, 2023. Dennis’ 2022 Ford Bronco was then allegedly observed leaving the scene of the crash – with “a white female with dirty blonde hair” behind the wheel.

Initial mainstream media reports claimed the officer – 40-year-old Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) corporal Michelle Ward – died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. Those reports proved inaccurate, however. Ward sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her arm, and was able to provide S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) investigators with a description of what happened to her.

According to Ward, she was performing her duties as a school resources officer by “directing traffic at the entrance of the school” when she noticed a vehicle traveling through the school zone that “was not slowing down.”

“I blew on my whistle and stepped to the left to get out of the vehicle’s way,” she wrote in a statement taken by SCHP investigator Caleb Forte. “As I stepped to the left, the vehicle drove past me, striking me on the right side. The stop sign broke in my hand and landed in the roadway.”

“The driver did not slow down or change driving pattern prior to or after striking me,” Ward recalled.

As noted above in the video above, our research director Jenn Wood was able to obtain surveillance video of the incident as well as other investigatory files thanks to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Witnesses to the crash were able to get a partial tag number (.jpg) on the grey Ford SUV, which led them to the home of the 31-year-old reality star (and scion of two of South Carolina’s most revered political families). As previously noted, Dennis traces her lineage back to prominent Palmetto politicos like S.C Senate president Rembert Dennis and former U.S. vice president John C. Calhoun.

A heavily redacted dash cam video file features one witness weighing in on Dennis possible location.

“I thought she lived with her daddy on that plantation?” the witness noted.

In 2013, the statuesque redheaded diva made her debut on Bravo TV’s Southern Charm – first appearing as a love interest of the show’s original male protagonist, Thomas Ravenel. The combustible nature of the Dennis-Ravenel relationship fueled Southern Charm’s rise – and made both of them superstars.

Fame has had its price, though. Dennis has reportedly battled drugs and depression in the aftermath of her Southern Charm success. Earlier this year, she lost a contentious battle with Ravenel over the custody of their two children – eight-year-old Kensington Calhoun Ravenel and six-year-old St. Julien Rembert Ravenel.

(Click to view)

SCHP investigators assess the 2022 Ford Bronco belonging to South Carolina reality television star Kathryn Dennis. (SCHP)

In the aftermath of the incident, Ward made it clear she wished to press charges against the driver of the Bronco.

“Yes, I do want to press charges,” she said.

“If we find her we’ll take her to jail, and as soon as we place her in handcuffs we’ll notify you that we caught her,” the SCHP investigator responded.

“That would be a felony hit-and-run, correct?” another officer at the scene of the inquired of the investigator.

“I believe so,” he responded, indicated he would need to check with his supervisor.

Again, as of this writing no one has been charged in connection with the incident – nor has Dennis issued any public comment on the matter. Should either of those things change, count on this media outlet to keep our audiences in the loop …

