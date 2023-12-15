Radio Ad Rocks South Carolina Congressmen

Two members of South Carolina’s “Republican” congressional delegation are being blistered by the same radio spot – an ad slamming them for their alleged infidelities and related fiscal vices. One of the blistered members (pun intended) reportedly threatened to sue any radio station carrying the advertisement … but that hasn’t stopped the spot from being sent out over the airwaves.

Produced by “Restore Our Values,” the intended target of the sixty-second ad appears to be seventh-term U.S. congressman Jeff Duncan. As our media outlet exclusively reported back in September, Duncan is being divorced by his estranged wife Melody Hodges Duncan after being caught in multiple alleged affairs – including one widely known relationship with Liz Williams, a Washington, D.C. lobbyist.

“He’s actually in bed with special interests – you know, cause he’s with a D.C. lobbyist,” the male narrator of the ad remarked.

Duncan, 57, has represented South Carolina’s third congressional district in Washington since 2011. He has been a generally reliable conservative vote – as well as a pro-free market leader on energy issues. His alleged affairs have opened him up to criticism, however, given his longstanding self-labeling as a religious conservative.

Is Duncan the real target of the ad, though?

Receiving every bit as much criticism in the spot is third-term U.S. congressman William Timmons – who has represented South Carolina’s fourth congressional district since 2019.

Confronted with news of Duncan’s alleged infidelity, the ad’s female narrator initially expressed confusion – believing she was being told of Timmons’ highly publicized affair with self-described Upstate socialite Paula Dhier.

That drama has been making headlines throughout the Upstate ever since Timmons sent an unsolicited statement to this media outlet in the spring of 2022 asking for “prayers and privacy” related to his affair. Of course, Timmons – whose family is an Upstate institution – got pissy when it became clear to him the story couldn’t be controlled.

‘Wait I heard it was with a married woman in Greenville?” she asked, referring to Timmons self-initiated ‘Days of our Congressman‘ saga.

“Nah, that’s the other cheating congressman, William Timmons,” the male narrator responded. “I’m talking about Jeff Duncan.”

“Huh, Duncan?” she asked. “You mean that’s the trust fund baby who started that caucus with the Democrats?”

“Nope, that’s Timmons again,” the male narrator replied. “Duncan’s the guy who voted with the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling.”

“Seriously: Lemme get this straight, they’re both cheating?” she responded. “Trust fund Timmons is with the married girl while fake Duncan is tangled up with the lobbyist and they’re both working with the Democrats to bankrupt us?”

Brutal … huh?

Not only are both politicians being slammed for their affairs, their fiscal conservative bona fides are also coming under attack. That’s a pretty potent one-two punch – especially in the third and fourth congressional districts, where GOP voters are staunchly conservative on fiscal issues as well as more inclined to support evangelical candidates.

Timmons has already drawn credible opposition ahead of next spring’s 2024 Republican primary elections. As we previously reported, state representative Adam Morgan – chairman of the ultra-conservative S.C. Freedom Caucus (SCFC) – announced his candidacy against the philandering incumbent last month.

Duncan has yet to formally draw a primary opponent, but state senator Richard Cash – a devout social conservative from Powdersville, S.C. – has made it clear he is seriously considering such a bid.

