Alleged ‘Southern Charm’ Hit-And-Run: The Incident Report

Nearly three weeks ago, we reported on a vehicular hit-and-run incident tied to South Carolina reality television star Kathryn Dennis. Initial media reports claimed a school resource officer at Whitesville Elementary School had been killed in the collision, which took place at approximately 7:30 a.m. EDT on the morning of October 20, 2023.

Those reports proved inaccurate. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the incident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

As of this writing, Dennis has not been charged in connection with the hit-and-run. However, the 31-year-old Pinopolis, S.C. native – star of the Southern Charm reality televisions series – is the registered owner of the 2022 Ford Bronco allegedly observed leaving the scene of the crash.

Accordingly, reality television blogs wasted little time in accusing her of “plowing her car into a police officer” and “shamelessly flee(ing) the scene.”

On Wednesday (November 8, 2023), this media outlet received a response to one of our Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests related to the alleged hit-and-run. That response contained the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) incident report from the crime scene in which the officer struck by Dennis’ vehicle – 40-year-old BCSO corporal Michelle Ward – shared her account of what transpired.

“I was performing my duties as a school resources officer at Whitesville Elementary,” she wrote. “During student arrival, I was directing traffic at the entrance of the school.”

According to Ward, she was wearing her “county-issued reflective green traffic vest” and was holding a reflective stop sign and “light up traffic wand while directing traffic.”

After waiting for a break in the traffic to direct several cars out of the elementary school, Ward claimed she noticed that a vehicle “traveling from South Live Oak Drive was not slowing down.”

“I blew on my whistle and stepped to the left to get out of the vehicle’s way,” she wrote. “As I stepped to the left, the vehicle drove past me, striking me on the right side. The stop sign broke in my hand and landed in the roadway.”

“The driver did not slow down or change driving pattern prior to or after striking me,” Ward recalled.

Ward reported an injury to her “right hand” and transported herself to a nearby hospital after SCHP troopers had arrived on the scene.

Ward’s body-worn camera was not activated during the incident. Also, witnesses to the crash were only able to get a partial tag number on the grey Ford SUV – and an incomplete description of the driver.

According to the incident report, the driver of the vehicle was “a white female with dirty blonde hair.” Dennis has been known to dye her hair blond upon occasion, but according to our sources deputies dispatched to her residence in the aftermath of the crash observed her sporting her trademark ginger locks.

A statuesque diva who hails from Pinopolis, S.C., Dennis was a fixture on the first eight seasons of Southern Charm – a Bravo TV reality television show. She first appeared on the program as a love interest of the series’ original male protagonist, Thomas Ravenel.

The combustible nature of the Dennis-Ravenel relationship fueled Southern Charm’s rise – and made both of them superstars. But it has been rocky road on and off the camera … for both of them. Earlier this year, Dennis lost a contentious battle with Ravenel over the custody of their two children – eight-year-old Kensington Calhoun Ravenel and six-year-old St. Julien Rembert Ravenel.

Thomas Ravenel posted a scathing critique of his ex-girlfriend on social media platform X earlier this week.

“The worst person in the world I know is Kathryn Dennis and the total losers who make excuses and applaud her horrific behavior,” Ravenel wrote.

He has since deleted that tweet – as well as a follow-up tweet assailing this author as a “scumbag.”

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience apprised of the latest developments in this case. In fact, we have several additional FOIA requests out in the hopes of obtaining additional information … so stay tuned.

Southern Charm is currently in its ninth season on Bravo. It airs on Thursday evenings at 9:00 p.m. EST.

THE REPORT …

(Via: Berkeley County)

