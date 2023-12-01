‘Putdownpalooza’: Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom And Ninety Minutes Of Televised Torture

It seemed like such a good idea. Take two governors from opposite ends of the country — one a staunch conservative, the other a liberal firebrand, both seen as leading figures in the next generation of leaders within their respective political parties — put them on a stage together for 90 minutes and let them share their differing views on what’s happening in the country and world today and where we need to go from here.

You’d think that format would provide viewers with meaningful observations and illuminating insights.

And you’d be dead wrong.

Fox News billed it as “The Great Red State vs. Blue State Debate.” A more accurate title would have been “The Contest to See Who Can Talk Over the Other Guy Most.”

Watching Florida governor Ron DeSantis and California governor Gavin Newsom go at each other for an hour and forty minutes Thursday night was as about as pleasant as having a root canal without Novocain.

The Lincoln-Douglas Debates 2.0, it wasn’t. Not by a mile.

***

Ron, Relax.



You’re a bully. I can handle it. pic.twitter.com/946FZdSTfQ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 1, 2023

***

Fox News’ Sean Hannity brought the two to a TV studio in suburban Atlanta. With DeSantis, age 45, and Newsom – a little older at 56 – the potential existed for hearing two competing, dynamic new visions for America’s path forward. Certainly the two look like strapping young college guys compared to 81-year-old Joe Biden and 77-year-old Donald Trump, the presumed nominees of the two major parties next fall.

Instead, it was one prolonged putdown with words like “bullying” and “lies” hurling through the air like javelins. The encounter had as much decorum as the crowd in a Myrtle Beach dive bar when the bartender shouts, “Last call!” Instead of letting his opponent speak – and then clobbering the daylights out of him – each governor repeatedly jumped in while the other answered a question, creating repeated verbal traffic jams that could have given Atlanta’s legendary rush hour a run for its money.

There were no surprises. Conservative DeSantis aggressively defended his record, and liberal Newsom did likewise. Each portrayed his state as the garden spot of America while denouncing the other as a portal to Hell. It quickly devolved into little more than two schoolboys arguing, “My dog’s better than your dog.”

Newsom defended Biden, green energy, and abortion rights. DeSantis went after sexually explicit books in public schools (which included holding up one for show-and-tell), attacked the Biden administration’s economic record and assailed illegal immigration.

He also addressed San Francisco’s growing “feces problem.”

***

This is a map of San Francisco. There’s a lot of plots on that. You may be asking ‘what is that plotting?’



This is an app where they plot the human feces that are found on the streets of San Francisco.



That is what has happened in one of the previous greatest cities this… pic.twitter.com/otOz7dQxei — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 1, 2023

***

Poop notwithstanding, precious little, if any, new ground was covered. It was simply a rehash of current politics shouted at “Raise the Dead” volume level with a heaping serving of name-calling thrown in for good measure.

One undercurrent ran throughout the torturous evening: The 2024 presidential campaign. Newsom repeatedly said he expects Biden to be his party’s nominee at next summer’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. But DeSantis kept needling him on that and hung the unpopular Democratic standard bearers around his adversary’s neck.

“He is joined at the hip with Biden and Harris,” the Floridian chided. “He thinks Biden and Harris have done a great job. He thinks the economy is working because of their policies for Americans, and they are not. And so what California represents is the Biden-Harris agenda on steroids.”

Newsom got in some sharp digs of his own …

(Click to view)

(Facebook)

“He’s trying to out-Trump Trump, and by the way, how’s that going for you, Ron? You’re down 41 points in your own home state,” Newsom said.

He later predicted DeSantis would “bend the knee” and wind up endorsing Trump.

Later, the Californian even brought up the Palmetto State candidate in the GOP race.

“When are you going to drop out and give Nikki Haley a shot to win?” Newsom asked DeSantis.

By the time the forum wrapped, viewers of all partisan stripes likely felt the same sense of relief once experiences when a colonoscopy has been completed.

Labeling such encounters “debates” is a gross misnomer, for they are little more than extended press conferences. But because they carry that name, Americans are obsessed with declaring a “winner” and a “loser” afterward. In this case, it was all in the eye of the beholder. Conservatives give DeSantis the W, while liberals award it to Newsom. Was anyone’s mind changed? Did anyone even watch?

There are three clear takeaways from Thursday night, however …

***

First, Ron DeSantis is running out of “last chances” to reverse his campaign’s sagging fortunes. Those who had hoped this debate would mark the start of his turnaround were sadly disappointed. True, his supporters loved what they saw, but he didn’t win many new converts beyond them. Time is rapidly running out for him. The Iowa caucuses are increasingly becoming do-or-die time for him. Whether he makes it to New Hampshire and South Carolina hinges on what happens in the Hawkeye State.

Second, this one-on-one debate provides fresh fodder for pundits to rehash until next week’s fourth GOP debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It is the final one scheduled for this year and could be the last opportunity for Republicans to see the leading candidates (minus Trump) side-by-side before voting begins next month.

The real loser Thursday night? Our nation. Political campaigns are like holding a mirror to the face of America. What we saw Thursday night was not a Democratic or Republican problem; the lack of respect and basic courtesy shown was yet another reflection of a country that is coming apart at the seams.

On May 15, 1967, CBS tried a similar experiment. It held an hour-long “Town Meeting of the World” just as the Vietnam War was heating up. College students around the globe posed questions directly to then-California governor and conservative stalwart Ronald Reagan and leading liberal Democratic U.S. senator Robert F. Kennedy. Some 15 million Americans tuned in on TV and radio. What they saw was a stark contrast to the verbal pie-throwing match DeSantis and Newsom engaged in. Watch this short clip, and you will see that even when the opponents interrupted each other, they did so with politeness and civility.

Politics will never solve anything until we first relearn the lost art of treating others as we would like to be treated ourselves.

***

