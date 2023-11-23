From Terror Attack To … A Missed KISS Concert?

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer once crooned about his “favorite rock group Kiss,” but his devotion might pale in comparison to that of a wealthy western New York man whose Bentley careened into an American border station and burst into flames after Kiss cancelled its farewell concert in Ottawa.

The 56-year-old man and his wife both perished in the crash, which was initially reported by Fox News as an act of terrorism. An agent of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency was injured by the explosion but is expected to make a full recovery.

Kiss was scheduled to perform in Ottawa at the 19,000-seat Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday but the show was cancelled when singer/ guitarist Paul Stanley came down with the flu.

According to CNN, “investigators believe the man who died had plans to attend a KISS concert in Canada, but when it was canceled he went to a casino in the United States instead.”

It is not immediately clear whether the crash was intentional or accidental. What is clear? The $300,000 Bentley Excelsior X was traveling at a very high rate of speed when it went airborne and crashed into the gate on the America side of the Rainbow Bridge, which spans the Niagara River gorge between the United States and Canada.

You can see the vehicle go airborne after striking a curb in this clip …

#BREAKING: New video shows the moment a white vehicle went airborne and crashed at the Rainbow Bridge Crossing checkpoint near Niagara Falls m pic.twitter.com/59nlTC8hXn — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 22, 2023

The FBI has called a wrap on the investigation, referring it to the Niagara Falls police department.

“FBI Buffalo has concluded our investigation at the scene of the Rainbow Bridge incident,” a statement from the agency noted. “A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials and no terrorism nexus was identified.”

Terror threats were stoked after Fox News’ cited sources claiming the vehicle contained “a lot of explosives.”

As speculation about a possible terror attack was running rampant on social media, Reuters reported at approximately 4:05 EST that the incident was “likely caused by a reckless driver.”

Fox News quickly walked back its original reporting …

“We told you earlier that there was an explosion because there were explosives inside the car, and now authorities are apparently walking that back just a little bit saying it’s unclear if there were explosives or how many explosives,” host Trace Gallagher said. “Clearly, this might not be a terror attack at all.”

